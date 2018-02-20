The best Presidents Day sales and deals 2018: where to find last-minute sales

President's Day sales and deals are coming to a close tonight, but we're finding a lot of items still on sale in the US, extending the first weekend of savings in 2018. We've therefore updated our list of the best sales you can find below.

What do 4K TV deals and discounted PS4 and Xbox One console have to do with George Washington's birthday in February? Very little, but it's America's traditional savings holiday on everything from smartphones and tablets and big-screen TVs.

Today (what remains of today) is officially President's Day, but a number of deals started last week, and some have carried over. You're just in time. Don't be surprised if a few keep going after the holiday itself has ended.

Just as we all hope for the winter to end and for the weather to get an upgrade, President’s Day sales offer plenty of options to get an upgrade to our personal inventory of gadgets and household tech. We've got the best President's Day sales rounded up for you, so you can get a discount on a new laptop, an upgraded sound system, tablets for your kids or new cameras.

You can jump straight to retailers President's Day sales at the following links:

When do President’s day sales events start?

President’s Day sales events actually started a few days ago ahead of the official February 19 start date. Deals may continue even to George Washington’s birthday, which is actually February 22.

President’s Day vs Black Friday

If all the hot ticket items you were eyeing on Black Friday and Cyber Monday sold out before you could get to them, the best President’s Day sales will give you a second opportunity to nap a new 4K TV or sneak off with a new computer at prices that may be just as good as November’s.

Retailers may not be going as crazy with the sheer volume of deals for President’s Day as they did on Black Friday or Cyber Monday, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t some golden President's Day sales. If you keep a close eye on the President’s Day discounts (which you can easily do by checking back here often, as we’ll keep this page updated with the best deals we can find), you’re likely to find some great offers.

President’s Day TV deals

Samsung curved 55-inch 4K TV $2297.99 ($1202 off) @ Newegg

Newegg has made this expensive Samsung 4K TV much more affordable with its President's Day discount. This deal cuts more than a third off the price of the TV. This 4K TV features smart functionality, HDR and Samsung's unique QLED display technology for an image with brilliant colors, bright whites and deep blacks.

Samsung curved 65-inch 4K TV for $2297 ($2002 off) @ Newegg

For an even bigger TV, Newegg is also offering the 65-inch model of the same Samsung TV series mentioned above for the exact same price. This deal will go past President's Day, ending on Tuesday.

Samsung 55-inch 4K TV for $1197 ($802 off) @ Newegg

Newegg's deal on this flat-panel Samsung 4K TV is also a steal, knocking over 40% off the standard price tag. This 55-inch 4K TV comes with HDR support and smart functionality. It doesn't have the QLED technolgoy that's in some of the other TVs, but that makes it much more affordable.

Samsung curved 55-inch 4K TV for $697.99 ($202 off) @ Newegg

Newegg's President's Day TV sales include a number of extra affordable 4K TVs, and this curved, 55-inch Samsung TV is one. After over 20% off, Newegg's deal offers a lot of screen for the money. This model also supports HDR and includes smart functionality.

Sony 75-inch 4K TV for $2798 ($1701.99 off) @ Newegg

Newegg's slew of President's Day TV deals applies to Sony as well. This massive 75-inch 4K TV has 38% of its price cut right now. It features HDR and uses local dimming to improve contrast in images with a mix of bright and dark scenery. As is usually the case with TVs this expensive now, it also has smart functionality.

Vizio 65-inch 4K TV for $698 ($199 off) @ Walmart

If you're in the market for a really big 4K TV, Walmart is offering great savings on this Vizio XLED home theatre TV. It has a 4K display that supports HDR10 and local dimming for improved colors and image contrast. And, if you like streaming, it features smart TV functionality.

Sceptre 55-inch 4K TV for $279 ($120 off) @ Walmart

Big screen? Check. 4K? Check. This 55-inch Sceptre 4K TV is an incredibly affordable TV even when there isn’t a discount, but Walmart has cut 30% of the price off in this President’s Day deal.

President’s Day sales smart home deals

Get 2 Sonos One speakers for $349 @ Sonos

Ok, we've got to admit, the deal is super enticing. You’re basically getting buy one, get one 25% off. Considering that just one Sonos One speaker costs $199 on its own, getting $50 off a second one is a great deal.



Amazon Echo 2nd-Gen for $84.99 ($15 off)

The flagship Alexa voice assistant-enabled device is on discount for 15% off right now. The Echo speaker comes in several different color and material finishes, and can bring smart functionality to any room in your house.

Echo and Echo Dot bundle for $104.98 ($45 off)

Buying more than one thing at once can save you even more when it comes to Amazon's Echo devices. Right now, pairing an Echo 2nd-Gen with an Echo Dot cuts $45 off the total price.

Google Home for $89 ($40 off) @ Newegg

If Amazon’s Alexa isn’t to your liking, Google’s own smart assistant is available with the Google Home speaker. Ask Google for answers or use it to control your smart home devices. And, when you need music, it can can stream tunes from YouTube, Spotify and more.

Save $50 and get 2 free pillows with Eight Sleep's smart mattresses

Use the voucher code PRESIDENT50 to knock $50 off the range of Smart mattresses from Eight Sleep. Featuring dual-zone temperatures (heat each side to your preferred temperature), sleep tracking, smart alarms and more, this is one of the most advanced mattresses we've seen and the reviews are overwhelmingly positive. You also get two free pillows if you order one today.

Nest Learning Thermostat 3rd Gen and Google Home Mini for $268 ($30 off) @ Newegg

Newegg has this deal to get your smart home started. It's offering a Nest Learning Thermostat for smart control of your home's heating and cooling, and basically throwing in a Google Home Mini for $10 that you can use to control the thermostat with your voice.

iRobot Roomba 690 robot vaccuum for $318.74 ($56.25 off) @ Amazon

It's hard to think of a smart home device that does more to make life easier than a robotic cleaning device, and the iRobot Roomba 690 is just. It can navigate around your house, sweeping vacuuming up dirt, dust and debris to keep your hard floors clean. You don't even have to worry about remembering to charging, since it will handle recharging itself.

The best President's Day sales gaming deals

PlayStation VR (headset only) | $199.99 @ B and H Photo

Save $100 today. This is an excellent deal, especially if you already have a PS4 camera (which is actually required to get the headset working). Even buying one separately will save you money compared to the usual headset and camera bundles out there.

PlayStation VR | GT Sport | PS4 camera | $258 @ Amazon

GT Sport and PlayStation VR are a great match, especially if you're a fan of using the in-car viewpoint. How else are you going to enjoy those lovingly recreated interiors? We're stoked to see this PlayStation VR bundle deal include the camera too. Especially as you need it to get the PSVR headset working in the first place!

PlayStation VR | PS4 camera | Doom VFR | $299 @ Amazon

Save $100 today. This PSVR bundle includes the brand new CUH-ZVR2 version with the in-ear headphones built into the headset rather than the cable. The cable itself is lighter than the original and the passthrough box can now display HDR images on your 4K TV, so you won't need to mess around with swapping HDMI cables when not using the VR headset. While not worth an upgrade if you own the original model, it's certainly the one to go for for first-time buyers while it's on offer like today.

PlayStation VR | PS4 camera | Skyrim VR | 2 Move controllers | $349.99 @ Amazon

Save $100 today. You're also getting the newer CUH-ZVR2 model (see above for details) in this bundle. This PlayStation VR bundle comes with everything you need for the full on VR experience with the headset, camera and two PlayStation Move motion controllers. You can then get stuck in with those controllers to enjoy Skyrim VR the way it was intended. Today's a great time to buy as it's $100 cheaper than normal.

Xbox One X | PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds | $499 @ Microsoft

Xbox One X bundles have been terrible in the States recently with very few retailers offering any discounted games with the new 4K console. So if you've been waiting, don't miss this chance to get the in-demand PUBG included for free with this deal.

Xbox One S | Madden NFL 18 | $229 ($50 off) @ Amazon

If 4K gaming seems excessive, Amazon has a deal on the cheaper Xbox One S, which comes with a 500GB hard drive for storing games and is bundled with Madden NFL 18. Bundles with Minecraft Complete Adventure or Forza Horizon 3 Hot Wheels are also available at this price for President's Day.

President’s Day smartphone deals

Samsung Galaxy S8 for $619 ($180 off) @ Newegg

For a limited time, Newegg has the unlocked international Galaxy S8 on sale for $180 off. This is our favorite version of the Galaxy S8, and it boasts a Exynos 8895 chipset with Octa-core processor, a 3,000mAh battery and 64GB of internal storage. Newegg will also throw in a Samsung Activity Tracker, but this deal is only available through Thursday as a pre-President’s Day deal.

Apple iPhone 6 for $199 ($200 off) @ Walmart

Walmart has a great deal on a new iPhone 6 for anyone looking to pick one up on a prepaid plan. This President’s Day deal is on the 32GB iPhone and runs on the Straight Talk network.

Samsung Galaxy S7 for $399 ($100 off) @ Walmart

If you want a deal on an Android that isn't nearly $600, Walmart is offering the previous-gen Galaxy S7 for 20% off in its President's Day sale. This is a 32GB model intended for use on a Straight Talk prepaid mobile plan.

President’s Day tablet deals

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Essentials bundle for $159 ($20 off)

Amazon’s popular eReader is on sale now with a discount on a bundle. The Kindle Paperwhite features a vibrant and crisp E Ink display, can connect to Wi-Fi and has a built-in reading light, so you can read wherever you go. The bundle includes a folio-style cover and a power adapter.

Amazon Kindle for Kids bundle $99 ($24.99 off)

Amazon’s basic eReader bundled with a cover and two-year warranty has a nice 20% cut off its price tag right now. The Kindle makes it easy for your kids to take a small library’s worth of book with them wherever you go. Prime members can even access thousands of books for free.

Amazon Fire 7 Kids edition 2-pack for $149 ($50 off)

If your kids are getting to the age where you want to get them a tablet, the Fire 7 Kids edition is an affordable and robust option. It's built to handle drops like a champ. And now,w hen you buy two, you can save 25%.

President’s Day sales computing deals

Dell XPS gaming desktop computer for $1391 ($458 off) @ Newegg

Newegg is cutting an incredible deal on a powerhouse of a gaming desktop. This Dell XPS computer packs a 7th-gen Intel Core i7 7700 with 16GB of DDR4 memory and 2TB of hard drive storage backed by 256GB of solid-state storage. The whole package is topped off with an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 graphics card for serious gaming performance.

MSI GL62M gaming laptop with Core i7 and GTX 1050Ti for $89 ($350 off + $50 rebate) @ Newegg

Newegg has an incredible President's Day sale on this powerful 1080p gaming laptop from MSI. It has a high-performance Intel Core i7-770HQ mobile processor paired with 16GB of DDR4 memory. For storage, it boasts a solid 512GB m.2 SATA SSD. And, powering the gaming experience is a competent Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050Ti with 4GB of dedicated video memory.

Microsoft Surface Book for $1395 ($605 off) @ Newegg

A Microsoft Surface Book typically costs a handsome sum, but this Newegg deal sees the price cut in half. This discount is also on an impressive model with a 6th Gen Core i7 processor, a 256GB SSD, 8GB of RAM and dedicated Nvidia graphics.

Microsoft Surface Pro with Core m3 for $599 ($200 off) @ Microsoft Store

Microsoft has a President's Day sale on its Surface Pro lineup, and this deal makes its most affordable model even easier to snag. This version of the Surface Pro comes with a battery-friendly Intel Core m3 processor, 4GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD. To make the most of the Surface Pro, a type cover is available for purchase separately.

Microsoft Surface Pro with Core i7 for $1399 ($200 off) @ Microsoft Store

For an even more powerful version of the latest Microsoft Surface Pro, this sale will also save $200 on the Core i7 model that packs 8GB of RAM and a larger 256GB SSD. The type cover is still sold separately, but after $200 in savings on the computer, purchasing the cover will still result in a cheaper total price than the tablet section alone would usually cost.

Lenovo Flex 5 for $799.99 ($80 off)

Newegg is offering an $80 discount on Lenovo's handy Flex 5 laptop. This is a convertible model that can fold flat or all the way back. It features a 1920 x 1080 IPS touchscreen display. And, it's powered by a Core i7-7500U processor with 8GB of RAM and a 1TB hard drive.

Acer Aspire 3 15.6-inch laptop for $289 ($110 off) @ Walmart

For a simple computer at a low price, Walmart's President's Day deals include the Acer Aspire 3. This computer comes with an Intel Core i3-7100U processor paired with 4GB of RAM. It has 1TB of internal storage, which is plenty of space for movies to watch on the 1366 x 768 HD display.

Seagate FireCuda 2TB hybrid drive for $94.99 ($35 off) @ Newegg

Seagate's FireCuda hybrid drives are a great way to improve a computers speed and storage capacity at the same time. It's one of the best hard drives you can put in a laptop, thanks to its 8GB of solid-state storage.

AMD Ryzen 7 1700X for $299 ($100 off) @ Newegg

Newegg is making it easier to get started building a new rig with this 25% discount on the 8-core, 16-thread Ryzen 7 1700X CPU. With a base clock of 3.4GHz, a boost clock of 3.8GHz and easy overclocking, this is a monster CPU for gaming PCs and productivity machines alike.

Dell 24-inch G-Sync gaming monitor for $421.98 ($148.01 off) @ Amazon

Gamers can snag this QuadHD gaming monitor at a huge discount this President’s Day thanks to this 26% discount. This Dell monitor boasts a blazing fast 165Hz refresh rate for smooth gameplay, and G-Sync can help eliminate screen tearing on systems with Nvidia graphics.

AOC AGON 24-inch FreeSync gaming monitor for $299 ($50 off) @ Amazon

This AOC monitor is already one of the more affordable QuadHD 144Hz gaming monitors around, but it’s even easier to get thanks to a 14% discount in the lead up to President’s Day. For gamers with AMD graphics cards, FreeSync can help eliminate screen tearing.

WD Red 6TB NAS drive for $189 ($110 off) @ Newegg

Looking to build your own NAS? Newegg has 6TB drives on sale today only at a huge discount. Customers can purchase up to five at this price, making it an extra affordable time to put together a 5-bay NAS and make all your files accessible over the internet.

President's Day headphone and speaker deals

Powerbeats 3 wireless headphones for $99 ($100 off) @ Amazon

A good pair of bluetooth headphones can be expensive, and the Powerbeats 3 headphones are normally no exception. But, right now they're half their starting price. So, check these out if you're looking for a pair of wireless headphones that have good range and great battery life.

Beats Solo3 Wireless headphones for $219 ($80.95 off) @ Walmart

If earbuds aren't your style but you want a pair of wireless headphones so you can listen to music, podcasts and audiobooks without a tangle of cords, the Beats Solo3 Wireless headphones are a solid bet. They offer a stable wireless connection and an energetic, punchy sound.

Sony WH1000XM2 wireless headphones for $299 ($50 off) @ Amazon

For a serious pair of wireless, Bluetooth headphones, Amazon's has a deal on this Sony's WH1000XM2 wireless noise-cancelling headphones. We reviewed these last year and they blew us away. This pair can run on Bluetooth for up to 30 hours, and has a quick charge feature. They support a wired connection for when you want to save battery. For audiophiles, they also support LDAC for a high-quality wireless audio.

Sennheiser PXC 550 wireless headphones for $299 ($99 off) @ Amazon

Amazon incredible line up of Bluetooth headphones on sale for President's day continues with this excellent pair of Sennheiser PXC 550 noise-cancelling headphones that we loved in our review. With support for the AptX codec, they offer great audio quality, and a built-in triple microphone array lets you handle calls without taking the headphones off.

Klipsh Icon KB-15 bookshelf speakers for $129.99 ($120 off) @ Newegg

Newegg is offering almost half off on a pair of 2-way bookshelf speakers made by Klipsch. These speakers feature 5.25-inch woofers and 1-inch drivers. If you're looking to upgrade the sound system for your TV or music setup, this discount can help you get started.

President’s Day sales camera deals

Canon EOS 70D for $799 ($400 off) @ Canon

Canon has a number of President’s Day deals available, and among them is this huge discount on the EOS 70D DSLR camera. It features a 20.2MP APS-C image sensor, and can shoot Full HD video at up to 30 frames per second, and it can capture seven pictures a second in its burst shooting mode.

Canon EOS 6D for $1299 ($400 off) @ Canon

This DSLR camera has a sizable discount for President’s Day shoppers. For serious photographers, the EOS 6D is an affordable Full-Frame camera with a 20.6MP image sensor. This deal is just for the camera body, but Canon has a number of lens deals available as well.

Canon PowerShot G9 X for $399 ($130 off) @ Canon

The pocket-friendly PowerShot G9 X is a stylish little shooter ready for a day on the town. It features a 20.2MP sensor and has a built-in lens capable of 3x optical zoom.

Canon Powershot G5 X for $729 ($70 off) @ Canon

Canon has an option for photographers that want a capable camera without the baggage of a bunch of attachments and lenses. The Powershot G5 X comes with a 20.2-Megapixel CMOS sensor, a flip-out display, a digital viewfinder, a built-in flash and a lens capable of 4.2-times optical zoom.

Canon EOS M10 with two lenses for $679 ($170 off) @ Canon

Canon is offering a solid starter kit for photographers with this deal on the EOS M10. This compact digital camera features an 18-megapixel CMOS sensor and an interchangeable lens system. This sale bundles the camera with a 15-45mm F/3.5-6.3 lens and a 55-200mm f/4.5-6.3 lens.

To see all the best President’s day sales and deals in 2018, be sure to check this page often, as we will continue to add new discounts whenever they begin.

Which stores are having President's Day sales?

You'll find all the biggest and best online stores are getting involved with the President's Day sales event and while we're busily finding the best deals for you, we know you'll want to take a look for yourselves too. So here's a handy list to take you straight to the President Day sale's homepages at the following stores: