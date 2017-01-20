Premier League games are the latest to get the 4K treatment

Should today's inaugural proceedings are not be your preferred form of entertainment, NBC Sports Network just announced it will air its first ultra-high definition telecasts of the soccer juggernaut that is the Premier League.

The most-watched sports league in the world, the Premier League will be available in 4K for the first time for subscribers of AT&T's DirecTV 4K service.

DirecTV is no stranger to sports on big green fields at eye-poppingly high resolutions, as it already dipped its toe in UHD live sports last spring when it aired the Masters Tournament in 4K.

NBCSN's 4K coverage of Premier League soccer will start Saturday, January 21 with Manchester City going against Tottenham starting at 9:30am PST/12:30pm EST. From there, the remainder of the 2016-2017 season broadcast through DirectTV will also be available in 4K.

For those with DirecTV but not a 4K-compatible television, NBCSN's Premier League coverage will still be available in standard and high definition via the NBSCN channel or your local NBC station.

Keep in mind that DirecTV's 4K bundle may not come included with all cable packages from AT&T, so be sure to check what's available to you before you goooooooooooooo all-in on a brand-new 4K screen.