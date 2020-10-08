Pre-Prime Day deal at Best Buy: the Beats Solo Pro headphones hit lowest price ever

The 2020 Amazon Prime Day sale is less than a week away, and Best Buy is getting in on the action with a fantastic deal on a pair of Beats noise canceling headphones. For a limited time, you can get the top-rated Beats Solo Pro on sale for $199.99. That's a $100 discount and the lowest price we've found for the wireless headphones.

The Beats Solo Pro feature noise canceling technology, which actively blocks external noise, and the transparency mode allows you to naturally filter in environmental noise to help you stay aware of your surroundings. The wireless headphones also deliver a powerful, balanced sound thanks to the advanced acoustic system, and the on-ear controls allow you to easily control your music, phone calls, and voice capability. The cushioned headphones are available in six fun different color choices and provide up to 22 hours of battery life.



As we've mentioned above, this the lowest price we've found for the Beats Solo Pro and the best deal we've seen all year. This pre-Prime Day bargain is a limited-time offer and only applies to the Dark Blue, Light Blue, and Red headphone colors.

Pre-Prime Day Beats headphone deal:

Beats Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones: $299.99 $199.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the best-selling Beats Solo Pro on sale for $199.99 just ahead of Amazon's Prime Day sale. The wireless headphones provide an impressive 22-hours of battery life and are available in Dark Blue, Light Blue, and Red.

View Deal

