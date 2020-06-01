Pick up a Sony WH-1000XM3 deal for cheap with the latest Amazon price cut

Sony WH-1000XM3 deals are to be had at Amazon right now, with price cuts all the way down to just $278 (was $349) or $244 - depending on whether you want the US or international warranty version.

The Sony WH-1000XM3 headset has topped TechRadar's best wireless headphones list for 2 years now, and they're a great buy for anyone looking for some premium ANC cans. With noise-cancellation technology that is quite frankly outstanding, a 30-hour battery life, good audio quality, and an understated design that appeals to most, these Sony cans carry a hefty price tag but are worth every penny.

If you're suffering from a noisy working environment or need a little bit of peace from the kids, then these cans are simply some of the best you can buy right now. We've only seen these go for a lower price on one occasion before and sales on these much-coveted cans are fairly rare, so this is a good deal in our books.

Note - with the international warranty version, you're not getting the official limited 1-year warranty that's provided by Sony USA; instead, you'll be getting a 14-day window in which to return any defective products to the seller free of charge. Ultimately, it's down to your personal preference on whether you'd like to be covered or not for the extra $30. These are however highly rated, quality headphones that should last you well over a year if you're taking care of them.

The best Sony WH-1000XM3 deals at Amazon

Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless headphones | $349 $278 at Amazon

The industry-leading, best selling Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones are back again with an attractive price cut this week at Amazon. These headphones have topped TechRadar's top wireless headphones list for two years now and feature best-in-class active noise cancellation tech, great audio, and a massive 30 hours of battery life.

Sony WH-1000XM3 international warranty | $244 at Amazon

Or, if you'd prefer, you can pick up a pair of Sony WH-1000XM3 for even cheaper by buying via Amazon marketplace. Note - this means that your warranty will be provided by the seller, as opposed to the standard 1-year warranty that is provided by Sony via the official Amazon listing.



