Trending
Brands

Video: The full Symbian Belle line-up

By Mobile phones  

See the OS in action, NFC demos and more

Video The full Symbian Belle line up

If you've feverishly been waiting to see what the countdown was all about for Nokia and gasped at the launch of Symbian Belle and a trio of handsets*, we've got a treat for you.

Videos of the new phones in action. Video of how NFC will work on the new handsets. An overview of the Symbian Belle overview AND a walkthrough.

What more could a Nokia fan want?*

Check out the videos below - or failing that, look at the still pictures at the start and enter the magical world of your imagination to visualise what it would look like.

We're not fussed.

*Or if you don't care but like looking at moving pictures rather than words, we're here for you too.

Related news

See more Mobile phones news