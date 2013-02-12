Verizon pushing out much-needed Droid DNA software fix

HTC's Droid DNA is an impressive smartphone, but it's also host to more than a few issues in need of fixing.

Verizon announced that it will soon release software update version 2.04.605.2 710RD to address a bevy of bug fixes for the handset.

Chief among the update's improvements will be better connectivity through Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and hotspots, along with enhanced audio quality when using a headset.

Other fixes include a more reliable contacts list, proper timestamps on incoming messages, an improved browser zoom function, the ability to load videos through Hulu Plus, and enhanced functionality for the Recent Apps feature.

Genetic testing

Verizon says that the Droid DNA update is "coming soon," though has not revealed exact availability.

When it does become available, users will receive an automatic notification to download the update.

The update clocks in at 103.5MB, which Verizon estimates will take between eight and 10 minutes to download and install.

Sure, it isn't as exciting as a full Android OS update for the handset, but Droid DNA users are sure to appreciate the more stable connections for their Verizon smartphone.