Verizon nabs BlackBerry Z30 for $199 on contract, 'coming in November'

Not much info was given when we last heard Verizon say "coming soon" about the BlackBerry Z30, but the company has been more generous with details this time around.

The carrier announced today that the Z30 will arrive some time in November online for $199 on a two-year contract and $22.91 per month for 24 months on Verizon Edge.

Yes, the actual date hasn't been released, but at least we know how much the Z30 is and when to expect it.

Touting that Z30 screen, among other things

The BlackBerry Z30 has quite a bit of improvements on its predecessor the Z10.

Along with a better 2880mAh battery and Snapdragon S4 1.7GHz processor under the hood, the phone will come with a BlackBerry 10.2 OS update in the box and "hyper-connected"-ness.

But BlackBerry seems most proud of the Z30's 5-inch Super AMOLED screen, and despite only sporting a 720p display its at least in the same range as the popular Samsung Galaxy S4, HTC One, LG G2 and Nokia Lumia 925 group.