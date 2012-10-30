Verizon lights up online orders for 4G LTE-equipped LG Spectrum 2

Verizon Wireless scored yet another exclusive for its 4G LTE network with the LG Spectrum 2 - but you'll need to get online if you're in the market for one right away.

Taking a break from its usual Thursday new product introductions, Verizon and LG Electronics USA announced the debut of the Spectrum 2 on Tuesday, a budget-priced Android 4.0 handset perfectly paired with the nation's largest 4G LTE network.

The Spectrum is available online now for $99.99 after a $50 mail-in rebate with a new two-year agreement.

Verizon's latest offering has a 4.7-inch IPS True HD screen with Corning Gorilla Glass and Snapdragon S4 Krait 1.5GHz dual-core processor with 1GB RAM.

Smart sharing

Although the LG Spectrum 2 arrives out of the gate with last year's Ice Cream Sandwich flavor of Android, the smartphone comes packed with a wide range of other features to help level the playing field.

LG included Smart Share for wirelessly viewing photos or watching videos on any DLNA-enabled device, while the Advanced Image Editor and Video Wiz features make short work of sprucing up anything you shoot.

The handset even includes a near-field communications (better known as NFC) chip for sharing contacts, maps and websites with others, a feature generally found in more expensive handsets.

Reprogrammable LG Tag+ stickers can be used to create special smartphone modes just by tapping the NFC-equipped Spectrum 2 against them, perfect for customized home, car and office use.

Wireless charging, too

Global and Mobile Hotspot-ready, the Spectrum 2 includes an 8MP rear-facing camera capable of recording full 1080p HD video along with a 1.3MP front-facing camera for video chats over Verizon's fast 4G LTE network.

The Spectrum 2 by LG is also capable of wireless charging when using a unique battery cover included in the box, with an optional $24.99 Premium Sleeve with Smart Display also available for keeping up-to-date with your notifications.

If you'd rather head to your nearby Verizon Wireless store, you may have a bit of a wait ahead - the LG Spectrum 2 is only available online for now, with retail availability promised "in the coming weeks."