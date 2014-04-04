Verizon finally announced its Samsung Galaxy S5 release details

Last as usual, Verizon has finally announced its Samsung Galaxy S5 availability, and the carrier is taking pre-orders now.

Other major US carriers, including AT&T, T-Mobile, Sprint, and US Cellular, announced their Galaxy S5 releases in March, but Verizon apparently knows the value of suspense.

Like the other US carriers Verizon is offering the latest Samsung flagship for $199 with a two-year contract.

Verizon is also selling the S5 contract-free for $599 or for 24 monthly payments of $25.22 through Verizon Edge.

Read the fine print

Those monthly payments add up, strangely, to $605.28.

To add a twist Verizon is also offering a second phone - either another S5, an HTC One (M8), or a Samsung Ativ SE - for free to customers who buy a Galaxy S5 on-contract and agree to sign up for a second two-year contract.

It seems there's a small wrinkle for users who choose a second Galaxy S5 thoug, as they'll have to put up $50 up front and get a $50 mail-in rebate debit card in exchange, according to Verizon's fine print.

The Galaxy S5 is still expected to ship April 11.

Via GSM Arena