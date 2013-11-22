Unlocked, SIM-free iPhone 5S now available from Apple

As stealthy as its iPad mini with Retina display release, Apple has launched a new flavor of the iPhone 5S.

The flagship is now available unlocked and SIM-free, but only for GSM compatible networks.

In other words, you'll need a SIM for either AT&T or T-Mobile to use your new contract-free iPhone.

Priced at full-tag levels - $649, $749 and $849 for each storage variant - the unlocked iPhone 5S will ship in 1-2 weeks.

iPhone 5S SIM-free spectacular

Apple has always sold an unlocked iPhone 5S for T-Mobile, however the device came with a SIM card for the network and stood the chance of being tied to a T-Mo account.

Now the phone is free and clear of any carrier; all customers have to do is provide their own SIMs. Once the unlocked iPhone 5S is powered up, it's on like Donkey Kong. Users can even use it on any GSM network globally, no contract required.

An unlocked iPhone 5C has been on sale since September, and it too requires a GSM-compatible SIM. The $549/$649 cheaper iPhone can perch on your stoop within 24 hours.

Via 9to5Mac