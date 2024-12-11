The latest Nintendo Alarmo update doesn't do much to scrub away my buyer's remorse

Nintendo Alarmo's latest firmware update is live now

It features a handful of scenes from Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Alarmo owners can download the update now if they've connected the device to the internet

The Nintendo Sound Clock: Alarmo might just be the most bizarre piece of gaming hardware released this year, yet as promised by Nintendo at launch, it's just received another sizeable update.

This latest Nintendo Alarmo update brings Mario Kart 8 Deluxe scenes to the alarm clock device. As shared by the Nintendo of America X / Twitter account, Alarmo owners can now update their clock to the latest version (should they have painstakingly entered their Wi-Fi password via the clunky dial on top of the device) to receive the new scenes.

The Nintendo Alarmo update adds seven unique Mario Kart 8 Deluxe scenes all featuring music and imagery from the Nintendo Switch's best-selling game. Honestly, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is a pretty great choice for the Alarmo, with its upbeat jazz soundtrack certainly having the potential to make me into more of a morning person.

Otherwise, not much has changed with the Nintendo Sound Clock: Alarmo. It's still a very expensive alarm clock that undoubtedly has that Nintendo-esque polish and quirkiness. But ultimately, it's still just a very extravagant way of waking you up at the crack of dawn when - perhaps rather cynically - you could just get your phone to do that instead.

Hopefully, Alarmo will get some more meaningful updates in the future to make a purchase more enticing. Perhaps integration with the recently-launched Nintendo Music mobile app, or even some kind of Nintendo Switch 2 support once that console arrives sometime next year.

