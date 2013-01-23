T-Mobile has Nexus 4 in stock, get it while you can

Those irked by the Nexus 4's utter unavailability should head over to T-Mobile's website if they're interested in picking up the Android handset.

As promised, T-Mo is showing the 16GB phone is ready for sale online right now, priced at $199.99 after a $50 mail-in rebate and with a two-year contract.

OK, so you need to want the phone plus be willing to sign up for the 24-month agreement, but if you meet these criteria, the phone can be all yours...while supplies last.

The Nexus 4 is still sold out on Google Play in both 8GB and 16GB varieties, and there's no telling when supplies will replenish there. More of T-Mobile's retail stores are now packing the phone, but the handset isn't expected to be found in all of them for another few weeks.

Hard times

The Nexus 4 has had its share of ups and downs - touted as a great phone with a great price, supplies are notoriously hard pressed, leaving many who are wanting without.

During Google's earnings call yesterday, CEO Larry Page noted the supply issues facing the Nexus 4 calling it, as well as building a better customer experience, "a priority for our teams."

Last week, an executive for LG said part of the supply problems fell on Google for misappropriating phones to certain regions while leaving others with too few handsets. The companies' relationship is still solid, she said, but that doesn't quite help those seeking the device.

The phone's non-carrier price is really attractive - $299 for the 8GB version and $349 for 16GB, both sans contract. Though tantalizing, the price is also very likely part of the problem when it comes to demand outstripping supply.

For now, T-Mobile seems to be the only reprieve, so grab it while you can if you're so inclined.