T-Mobile increases Nexus 4 availability, adds 4G Nexus 7

Eager to become a Nexus 4 owner? T-Mobile has started to refresh its stock of the hard-to-find smartphone, according to the carrier, even though it remains sold out on the Google Play store.

"Starting yesterday, T-Mobile expanded availability of the Nexus 4 in additional retail stores," a T-Mobile representative told TechRadar.

"[We are] expected to offer the device in all T-Mobile retail stores nationwide in the coming weeks."

Indeed, calling around to a dozen T-Mobile locations revealed that most stores do not have the phone in stock just yet. Being put on a waiting list was offered as a consolation prize.

Buy Nexus 4 online next week

As alluring as it would be to buy a contract-free Nexus 4 from the Google Play store and not be tied down to America's fourth-place carrier, that's not an option either.

Except for a few brief hours in November, the Google Play store has been out of stock of the Nexus 4 since it sold out on its first day of availability.

In fact, there may less than half a million Nexus 4 handsets in the wild.

This LG-manufactured phone is popular due to its reasonably priced no-contract option when bought from Google, and because it's running the latest version of Android: Jelly Bean 4.2.

Online shoppers who are seeking the Nexus 4 do have some hope. T-Mobile said that the device is also expected to be available on its website starting next week, Jan. 23.

The 4G Nexus 7 is now available from T-Mobile

Nexus 7 tablet with a 4G T-Mobile SIM card

T-Mobile is also coming through for anyone who is looking for a 4G version of the Google's other popular device, the Nexus 7 tablet.

"Starting today, the Nexus 7 will be available with T-Mobile's 4G service at Google Play."

The Nexus 7 is available with a T-Mobile HSPA+ SIM card for $299, which is the same price as the AT&T variant. Best of all, this device's page on the Google Play store reads: "in stock."