Google Nexus 4 sells out on first day of US sale

Google's Nexus 4 went on sale in the U.S. Tuesday, and both iterations have already sold out.

The LG smartphone was made available in 8GB and 16GB flavors, and it appears the phone sold out just as quickly in the U.S. as it did in the U.K.

Running Android 4.2 and coming in at $299.99 and $349.99 (with no contract for either price point) for the 8GB and 16GB models, respectively, the Nexus 4 was clearly a popular choice for consumers looking for a new Android handset.

There's no indication just how many units Google has sold already, or how long it will take until second waves of both models become available, as customers arriving late to the party were greeted with a mere "Coming Soon" notice.

Nexus 10 tablet out, too

In addition to the Nexus 4, Google also offered the new Nexus 7 models and Nexus 10 tablet on the Google Play store.

All models of the Nexus 7 are still available, but the Nexus 10 seems to be just as popular in the U.S. as the Nexus 4.

While there are quantities of the 16GB Nexus 10 tablet still in stock, Google has sold out of the 32GB Nexus 10.

Like the Nexus 4, there's no indication as to when more of the 32GB Nexus 10s will go back on sale, as the only notification is a "Coming Soon" note.

Retailing for $499.99, the 32GB Nexus 10's quick sell-out is proof positive Google can compete with Apple's iPad 4, Microsoft's Surface and Samsung's Galaxy Tab 2 10.1.

Earlier this year, Google found similar success with the 16GB Nexus 7 tablet, but the company was able to stock a few short weeks later.

TechRadar will keep a close eye on when the Nexus 4 and Nexus 10 tablets are available once again.