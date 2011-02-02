T-Mobile G-Slate: what you need to know

T-Mobile and LG have unveiled their Android 3.0 Honeycomb tablet which was teased at CES 2011 in video, the T-Mobile G-Slate - or the 'T-Mobile G-Slate with Google by LG', to give it its full name.

So what does the G-Slate have to offer?

Here's what you need to know.

T-Mobile G-Slate specs

The G-Slate features an 8.9-inch, 3D-capable multi-touch display, which includes the ability to record 3D and HD video. The 4G tablet features a rear-facing stereoscopic video recorder with 1080p for HD video capture and a 5 megapixel camera with LED flash.

The G-Slate also supports 720p HD on-device video playback and HDMI output to show 1080p content on 3D and HD displays.

Processor-wise, the G-Slate has an Nvidia Tegra 2 mobile processor with dual-core CPU.

The G-Slate includes 32GB of internal memory and has a built-in gyroscope, accelerometer and adaptive lighting.

T-Mobile G-Slate release date

The G-Slate will be available in the US "this spring".

T-Mobile G-Slate UK release date

There's no UK release date announced as yet, and when/if the G-Slate is released in the UK we don't yet know under which name it will be released.

T-Mobile G-Slate price

Pricing plans haven't yet been announced, but we'll bring them to you as soon as we get wind of them.