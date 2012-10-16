Sprint secures $299.99 Galaxy Note 2 for Oct. 25

The Galaxy Note 2 announcements just keep coming, as Sprint announced Tuesday it will step up to the plate to deliver Samsung's phablet.

Sprint will start selling the Note 2 Oct. 25 at $299 for the 16GB model on a two-year contract.

Style conscious early adopters should like they fact that they'll have a choice between the phablet in marble white or titanium gray.

The under-$300 price appears to be right around where most carriers are settling, though U.S. Cellular is differing slightly by offering the new handset for $299 after a $100 mail-in rebate.

Competitors AT&T and T-Mobile have also made their own Galaxy Note 2 announcements recently. Both carriers were oddly quiet on a specific date though, instead favoring to simply say the device will arrive "in the coming weeks."

Galaxy Note 2 debut

The Samsung Galaxy Note 2 is as impressive as it is large, featuring a 5.5-inch HD Super AMOLED display making it larger than the average smartphone but smaller than a 7-inch tablet. Hence the affectionate term, "phablet."

Under the hood is a 1.6GHz Exynos processor, 2GB of RAM, Android 4.1: Jelly Bean and a shell that's actually thinner than the original Galaxy Note, measuring a slim 9.4 millimeters.

It also comes with the Note's signature S-Pen stylus, an 8-megapixel camera and NFC connectivity.

Sprint also noted the Galaxy Note 2 is eligible for Sprint Professional Grade, which provides enhanced security and active sync capabilities to business users.

There's no pre-order for the Samasung Galaxy Note 2 with Sprint, so subscribers hoping to pick up the king-size smartphone before Halloween should mark their calendars for the Thursday before.

Via Sprint