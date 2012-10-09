T-Mobile confirms Galaxy Note 2 for the fall

As each carrier takes turns with its own Galaxy Note 2 launch announcement, it now falls on T-Mobile to confirm Samsung's next phablet.

The T-Mobile Galaxy Note 2 will be largely the same as the model launching with AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and U.S. Cellular. That said, there will be a few differences.

Most notably, T-Mobile's version of the phablet will operate on the carrier's HSPA+ network for 4G rather than an LTE network like its competitors.

T-Mobile is also offering an "exciting new racing game" pre-installed on the Galaxy Note 2, featuring three free levels and support for the MOGA Bluetooth gaming system and controller. What game is it? T-Mobile does not say, but it's hard to argue with free.

An early launch?

While the Galaxy Note 2 on T-Mobile will lack LTE and include a bonus game, it will otherwise be identical to other models. That includes the large 5.5-inch HD Super AMOLED display, a 1.6GHz Exynos processor, 2GB of RAM, Android 4.1: Jelly Bean, and a shell that is actually thinner than the original Galaxy Note at a slim 9.4millimeters.

It also comes with the Note's signature S-Pen stylus, an eight-megapixel camera, and NFC connectivity.

T-Mobile did not provide an exact launch date for the Galaxy Note 2, only saying that Samsung's phablet will be available "in the coming weeks" both online and in T-Mobile retail stores.

It may indicate that T-Mobile will have the Galaxy Note 2 earlier than the mid-November launch Samsung originally announced.

Early access to the Galaxy Note 2 would give T-Mobile an edge in the Android smartphone race, a headstart it sorely needs as the only major U.S. carrier not offering the iPhone 5.

Via T-Mobile