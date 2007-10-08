SaY mobile: made of rubber, no need for case

If you've just bought a new mobile phone, the chances are it'll be scratched within weeks if you don't have a case or pouch for it. To get round this, designers Simon Yan and Jose Perez have created the rubberised SaY Mobile Phone.

The candybar-style SaY Mobile Phone is built to handle scuffs and normal wear and tear from everyday use. Its body is completely rubberised and available in three bright colours: orange, cyan and lime green.

The keypad is slightly angled for a better ergonomic design, while at the back of the handset there's a 4-megapixel camera and a pair of stereo speakers.

Price and availability have yet to be confirmed.