Samsung Galaxy S4 Mini among five more Sprint devices getting KitKat

Sprint's Samsung Android 4.4 KitKat family is about to get a little bigger.

Sprint said today that the Samsung Galaxy Note II, Galaxy S4 Mini, Galaxy S III, Galaxy Mega and Galaxy Tab 3 7.0 will all see an Android 4.4.2 update.

An official release date is yet to be determined but expect the rollout soon.

Already sporting chocolatey goodness on Sprint are the Samsung Galaxy S4 and Galaxy Note 3 which saw updates in February.

Curious to see what KitKat will be like? Watch the video below to learn about its features and even some tips and tricks for navigating the sweet new OS.