Samsung Galaxy Note II arriving on Verizon Nov. 29

Fits perfectly in the hands of lumberjacks and pianists

Verizon announced Wednesday that Samsung's Galaxy Note 2 phone will be available through the carrier online and in stores on Thursday, Nov. 29.

The Galaxy Note 2 at Verizon became available for pre-order at the end of October.

At the time, it was believed that the Verizon Galaxy Note 2 would ship by Nov. 27, an estimate that turned out to almost accurate.

Verizon promised Wedneday that customers who pre-ordered the Samsung Galaxy Note 2 through the carrier will receive an email alert when their device has shipped.

Galaxy Note 2: 5 million served

Verizon's Galaxy Note 2 is available in "marble white" or "titanium grey" for $299.99 with a two-year contract from the carrier.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 2 has been dubbed a "phablet" (why not "tablone?") due to its massive, gorgeous 5.5-inch Super AMOLED display.

The Note 2 has also earned recognition for its advanced and responsive S-Pen stylus.

So far 5 million Galaxy Note 2s have been sold worldwide, with 2 million of those sales taking place between the end of October and the end of November.

That's just further proof that Samsung has been killing it lately - not that any was needed, since the Galaxy S3 recently hit the 30 million sales milestone.

Haters gonna hate

Verizon customers looking forward to the Galaxy Note 2 beware: the carrier has shamelessly stamped its logo in multiple places on the smartphone, including directly over the otherwise unadorned home button.

Big Red is the final U.S. carrier to begin selling the phone, as T-Mobile, Sprint and U.S. Cellular released their versions at the end of October, and AT&T's Galaxy Note 2 dropped on Nov. 9.

Verizon may be releasing the Galaxy Note 2 at the perfect time, though, as the phablet recently garnered some publicity when it was featured front-and-center at the American Music Awards.

Whether that publicity will translate to sales remains to be seen.