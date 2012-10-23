Samsung Galaxy Note II arrives Nov. 9 on AT&T

Android fans eager to get their hands on the new Samsung Galaxy Note II won't have long to wait: AT&T starts accepting pre-orders this week, and it will be in stores on Friday, Nov. 9.

First announced in September, Samsung's Galaxy Note II will be available on AT&T for $299.99 with a two-year service agreement, with online pre-orders for the big-screen "phablet" beginning Thursday.

AT&T and the Samsung Galaxy Note II are a match made in heaven, with the smartphone set to take full advantage of the carrier's rapidly expanding 4G LTE network.

Duly noted

Powered by a 1.6GHz quad-core Exynos processor - the first of its kind to land on the nation's second-largest carrier - Samsung's Galaxy Note sequel is thinner and narrower than the original while offering longer battery life than its predecessor.

Many Android critics still aren't sure if the even larger 5.5-inch HD Super AMOLED display should be considered a smartphone or a small tablet, but regardless it's a suped-up device.

The device comes with the latest Android 4.1: Jelly Bean software, an enhanced S-Pen stylus and 8-megapixel, Share Shot-enabled camera.

The Samsung Galaxy Note II will be in stock at AT&T stores and online beginning Friday, Nov. 9; the carrier will also continue to exclusively offer the original Samsung Galaxy Note for $199.99 with a two-year agreement.

Via AT&T