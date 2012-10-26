Panasonic pulls out of the European mobile game… again

Panasonic's decided that if it can't make it in nine months, it'll never make it in the European mobile market. So it's pulling out. Again.

According to Japanese newspaper Nikkei, the company has decided to discontinue mobile sales in the European market by spring 2013.

It was December 2011 when Panasonic announced that it was going to give Europe another go, and it unveiled the Panasonic Eluga at MWC 2012 the following February.

The newspaper column cites the dominance of Apple and Samsung as a major cause for its pull-out.

Apparently Panasonic plans to focus more on partnerships in Japan rather than eyeing world domination.

The Panasonic Eluga's luke-warm reception was thanks in-part to its distinctly average performance (we gave it three stars) and the fact that a higher-specced edition was announced before it even hit Europe's shop shelves. But it is waterproof, so there is that.

From Nikkei via Gizmodo UK