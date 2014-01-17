Got wood? Moto X to add three more grains January 21

The Moto X is out with brand new options for customization on the Moto Maker - and it's great if you're into nature, or looking fancy.

A bamboo wood finish is being released today and is apparently "the first-ever smartphone incorporating real bamboo into the body," unlike the Samsung Galaxy 3's plastic leathery look.

But if bamboo isn't your cup of tea, Motorola is releasing three other wood finishes - walnut, teak and bbony - on January 21.

To get the different backings slapped on your Moto X, it's an extra $25 on top of the $399 off-contract price tag.

