MiFi Liberate, Samsung Galaxy Express coming to AT&T Nov. 16

A duo of devices will land at AT&T Nov. 16, most notably a dandy little hotspot.

The MiFi Liberate, which AT&T claimed is the "first mobile hotspot device with a touchscreen display," can toggle up to 10 Wi-Fi devices on 4G LTE speeds.

The display is an amendable 2.8 inches and comes in color. Its battery is capable of lasting up to 11 hours of continuous use and can connect in more than 200 countries, upping the Liberate's portability and utility.

A separately sold microSD card lets users access and share files and media from patched-up Wi-Fi and DLNA capable devices, too.

The Liberate will go for $49.99 on a two-year contract. Check it out in action below:

Express yourself

Also on tap for Nov. 16 is the Samsung Galaxy Express, a 4.5-inch Android smartphone aimed at first timers and upgrade seekers.

It naturally picks up AT&T's growing 4G LTE network and offers some of the advantages found in the Galaxy S3, including S Beam, the bump-it content sharing tool.

What's more, Ice Cream Sandwich flows through the Express while a 2000mAh powers it along. A 1.5GHz dual-core processor and 5MP rear-mounted camera round out the Express' specs.

Pick it up for $99.99 on a two-year agreement. To sweeten the deal, AT&T is for a limited time offering $100 off a second Samsung device with the purchase of a Galaxy smartphone.

Via AT&T