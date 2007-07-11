LG set for iPhone-alike touchscreen mobile

LG is lining up an iPhone-like touchscreen mobile based on its Prada Phone released earlier this year - but with a 5-megapixel camera and 3G onboard.

According to reports, the LG KU990 will feature a 3inch touchscreen display and have 3G with HSDPA high-speed data capability onboard. Headlining the features will be a 5-megapixel camera. And the device is said to have an embedded YouTube feature allowing easy uploading of video clips. Last week LG announced a deal with YouTube to develop handsets supporting YouTube functionality.

The LG KU990 is reported to have an integrated MP3 player, MicroSD card support and an onboard FM radio. Some reports suggest a 120 frames per second video recording facility on the device. A video of what appears to be the LG KU990 in action can be viewed at Clipset.net .

A spokesperson for LG was unable to confirm the LG KU990 reports to Tech.co.uk. However, in a recent i nterview around the Prada Phone launch, another LG spokesperson confirmed to Tech.co.uk that LG was looking at using the touchscreen technology implemented on the Prada Phone for other LG-branded products.