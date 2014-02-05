LG G Pro 2 may sport razor-thin bezel to enhance its already stellar screen

The LG G Pro 2 is all set to be unveiled at MWC 2014, but the rumors keep pouring in ahead of its official reveal.

The latest concerns the new LG flagship's bezel - or lack thereof, to be more accurate.

Apparently the G Pro 2 will feature a razor-thin 0.4mm bezel, making its large display look ever larger, according to Korean site FNNews.

And a rumor reported by CNET says that screen will measure in at 5.7 inches - slightly smaller than our previous expectation of a full 6 inches, but enormous nonetheless.

Because why not?

The original LG Optimus G Pro rocked a 5.2-inch screen, but we're expecting significantly more from its successor.

Whatever its size, that display will cover over three quarters of the LG G Pro 2's face, if the rumor about the 04.mm bezel pans out.

Other expected specs include a Snapdragon 800 processor, 3GB of RAM, and Android 4.4 KitKat.

What's not a rumor is that the G Pro 2 will sport a 13-megapixel camera with optical image stabilization and 4K, slow-mo video capabilities.

Watch out for the phone's official announcement at Mobile World Congress this month.