LG G Flex may fit its curves onto Sprint's shelves next year

The LG G Flex is already available in South Korea, various other parts of Asia and is making its way across Europe, but news of US carrier love has been sparse.

However, notorious leakster @evleaks chirped up that Sprint will soon offer the curved phone, though pricing specifics weren't released.

Aside from Sprint, it's expected that AT&T and T-Mobile will also carry the G Flex. Hopefully these carriers will offer a lower price than the current bank breaking amount in Korea - 999,900 Korean Won (about $940).

It's also possible LG will unleash the LG G Flex beast during the fast approaching CES 2014 tech event, considering various rumors have pointed to an early 2014 release.

Can you handle the curves?

The G Flex is the first curved phone from LG and boasts a 6-inch curved OLED screen, a 2.2GHz quad-core Snapdragon 800 processor, 2GB of RAM and a 13-megapixel camera.

Not to forget, it's also been touted as a self-healing device where the rear case can supposedly heal itself when scratched.

In the meantime, rumors of a 90-degree bending LG G Flex 2 are already floating around the 'net.