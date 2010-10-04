LG: Android 2.2 not good enough for our tablet

LG's forthcoming tablet looks likely to have been delayed due to issues with Android 2.2.

An LG official has told Reuters that while the Android tablet plans haven't been cancelled, they have been put on hold until Google comes up with a more tablet-friendly version of its OS:

"We plan to introduce a tablet that runs on the most reliable Android version ... We are in talks with Google to decide on the most suitable version for our tablet and that is not Froyo 2.2," said the unnamed source.

Big in tablets

A number manufacturers, such as disgo, Samsung and rather confusingly, high street retailer Next, will release an Android tablet in the near future, all based on either Android 2.1 or 2.2.

However, Google itself has told TechRadar that Android is 'not optimised for tablets', so it makes sense that some companies might wait for the more tablet-friendly Gingerbread or even Honeycomb versions of Android, as it seems these will offer more tablet-centric experiences.

From Reuters