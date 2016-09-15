iOS 10 ruins T-Mobile service for some upgraded iPhones

T-Mobile's iPhone-using customers are being advised not to upgrade to iOS 10, which released earlier this week.

Apple's latest operating system update introduces an overhauled Control Center and iMessages, among many other improvements, but is also reportedly introducing signal issues for T-Mobile users who are using the iPhone 5S, iPhone SE, iPhone 6, and iPhone 6 Plus.

While there are some who are getting on with iOS 10 just fine, there are many others who are reporting issues regarding connectivity, or a lack thereof.

According to T-Mobile, the bug lies on Apple's side of things and doesn't impact the iPhone 6S or the iPhone 6S Plus. A fix for the issues being experienced by some of its customers is coming and is said to arrive within the next day or two. For a temporary fix, the carrier is suggesting the ol' reliable "turn it off and back on again" trick. One user stated that flipping his phone into airplane mode worked as well.

Let's just hope that this problem is solved by the time people get their hands on the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus when they release tomorrow.

Are you experiencing any signal drop-outs on T-Mobile?

Via 9To5Mac