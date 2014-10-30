T-Mobile doc may reveal Galaxy Note Edge, HTC One M8 Windows release dates

Samsung's Galaxy Note Edge is one impressive-looking device, even if it is just a limited-edition concept.

A number of carriers have trumpeted their plans to offer the curved phablet, but so far those announcements haven't gotten more specific than "soon" or "this fall."

That may have just changed, though, if a document that allegedly leaked out of T-Mobile's inner workings - a document that apparently contains the Galaxy Note Edge release date - is legit.

According to this document, a photo of which was published by Windows Central, the "Un-carrier" will launch the Samsung Galaxy Note Edge on November 14.

HTC One M8 for Windows, too

Despite the Note Edge's limited edition status, all four major US carriers - T-Mobile, AT&T, Verizon, and Sprint - have vowed to release the curved phone at some point.

The Note Edge is an impressive device all around, but its most notable feature is certainly the way its display curves over onto one side.

However, this alleged leaked document isn't limited to just the Note Edge, and it also reveals that the HTC One M8 for Windows will supposedly launch on T-Mobile November 9.

We already knew the Un-carrier would release the Windows-equipped HTC One M8 in time for the holidays, so we'll be keeping an eye out for that and the Note Edge to come out soon.