HTC One M8 for Windows comes to T-Mobile this holiday season

It's official the HTC One M8 for Windows will also be coming to T-Mobile this holiday season.

The pink carrier announced the Windows flavored version of the HTC One M8 will arrive at some point this fall. Aside from teasing the phone's future release, the Uncarrier did not include any further details on price or exact availability.

Currently the HTC One M8 for Windows is available as a Verizon exclusive handset for $100 on-contract or $600 without. Given that T-Mobile does not subsidize its handsets, the Windows phone should cost about the same as its full price on Verizon.

Same specs, better battery life

As with the Android version of the HTC One M8 this Windows variant packs a 5-inch 1080p HD display. Similarly the handset is also powered by a 2.3GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 Processor and 2GB of RAM.

Despite swapping mobile operating systems, HTC has ported many of the M8's original software features. These include the smartphone's dual depth changing camera tricks as well as motion gestures to wake the handset with two taps on the screen.

With Windows Phone 8.1 the Taiwanese made handset also gains all the virtual assistant features from Cortana. Unconfirmed reports have suggested the Windows version also boasts slightly better battery life for two more hours of talk time.