5 things to expect from today's big Apple event

Apple has been promising to 'loop us in' on something for a while now – and it will finally do so today, at a launch event at its campus in Cupertino, California.

What will be revealed? We don't know yet – but it feels like this year there's more rumored from the company than ever before. Apple's fingers are in many pies right now, with murmurs of a new phone, a new tablet and even an Apple Car.

We've ranked the various rumours on our techradar Rumour Meter, so here's everything we expect to see – and not see – today.

1. iPhone SE

Ah, the iPhone 6C. How we have anticipated thee. Now heavily rumoured to be called the iPhone SE – fingers crossed the final name is a little catchier than that – it's expected Apple will announce a new, cheaper phone at its March event.

When the iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus were announced in September last year, we expected to see the iPhone 6C come alongside it – but it never came to pass.

It has been well over two years since the iPhone 5C was released, so it makes sense for Apple to release another cheaper addition to its mostly top-price phone range. An iPhone SE will allow Apple to integrate into more markets around the world as well.

Developing markets especially will be the big aim for the new iPhone, but it'll likely see a release around the world for those who want a cheaper alternative to the iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus, and the inevitable iPhone 7.

2. iPad Air 3

It's been almost a year and a half since Apple released the stunning iPad Air 2 – and it's still the best tablet money can buy right now. But Apple is one for improving on what's already great, and rumors of an iPad Air 3 have been brewing for quite some time.

In fact, it's thought Apple will bring a lot of the technology introduced in the iPad Pro down to a 9.7-inch screen size for the latest tablet addition. That may mean we get to see a brand new A10 chipset, or the same A9X chipset as was used in the original Pro tablet.

It may also mean Apple Pencil integration is brought to a smaller screen, and we'd hope for an upgrade in RAM to at least 3GB this time.

We don't know for certain that it'll be called the iPad Air 3 though. It may turn out to be the iPad Air Pro, the iPad Pro Air or even the iPad Air 3 Pro – we'll have to wait to find out.

3. Apple Watch 2

Now, the Apple Watch 2 is an interesting one. It's only just over a year since the original Apple Watch went on sale, but many don't feel it's due an upgrade yet.

It's been suggested that Apple is looking to make a new Apple Watch with a wireless chipset so it doesn't need to be paired with your iPhone. There's hints it'll have a camera on the wearable itself, so that you can FaceTime without getting your phone out of your pocket.

In time Apple will likely release an Apple Watch 2, but it's not certain that we will see it today. Apple is heavily rumoured to be working on a bunch of new bands and accessories to go alongside the already released Apple Watch, and that will be likely be what we see at this event.

Expect a new range of materials and color choices for your existing wearable, rather than a brand-new Watch.

4. Apple Car

Wait! Don't go yet. Hear me out. We know the Apple Car is in the works, and Tim Cook has spoken about the company's love of the road. But Cook has also said it will be "like Christmas Eve for a while" when pressed about an Apple car, so don't expect it anytime soon.

Remember, last time we saw an Apple event, in September last year, people got excited because the roads were closed off, with many believing it was for the introduction of the Apple Car. It wasn't.

It's a real long shot, and we believe Cook when he says it's still quite some time until we'll be sitting behind the wheel of an Apple Car – but just imagine the reaction if Cook drives onto the stage 10 days from now.

5. Apple VR

Every major manufacturer wants a slice of the VR pie right now, and Apple is no exception. Rumors at the start of 2016 suggested the company is planning to make its own VR headset, with a secret team hard at work behind the scenes.

And, with the HTC Vive and Oculus Rift now landing in homes around the world, isn't it time Apple came clean about its plans?

It may be that we get to the Apple event, and all that's waiting for us on our seats is an Apple VR headset. Cook isn't even in California! He's hosting the virtual event from the other side of the world!

We can but hope.

6. Apple iPod Classic 2016

Yeah, this one probably isn't going to happen. But we want a new iPod Classic. Bring back that click wheel to find your favorite tracks - none of this touchscreen nonsense.

Hopefully it'll be a little slimmer than the last few generations of the iPod Classic. Make it wireless, put in some Apple Music integration and access to Beats 1 while on the go. That'd just be fantastic.