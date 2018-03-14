Best phones in Australia 2018: the 10 top smartphones we've tested

Update: No surprise here, but we've added the exceptional Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus to our list of the best phones in Australia for 2018. Read on to find out where it placed and why it made the cut!

2017 proved to be a stellar year for smartphones, and now, 2018 is looking to be even better. The recent launches of the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 and Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus late last year mean that the humble smartphone is destined to become faster, more powerful and even more versatile than ever before.

Here at TechRadar, we check out every phone under the sun, putting the ones that matter through our vigorous testing process to create our in-depth mobile phone reviews.

However, with so many to choose from, we've spent hours whittling them down to a top ten, taking into account power, specs, design and value for money. And we'll always point you in the direction of the latest handsets – after all, nobody wants to be carting around a phone that doesn't get any updates in a year's time, right?

So whether it's one of the many slick Android handsets, the latest iPhone or one from a range of other cool manufacturers, we've extensively tested them all so you don't have to!

Here are our rankings for the best smartphones around, currently available in Australia.

10. Sony Xperia XZ Premium

A screen as good as the one in your living room (maybe even better).

Weight: 195g | Dimensions: 156 x 77 x 7.9 mm | OS: Android 7.1 | Screen size: 5.46-inch | Resolution: 3840 x 2160 | CPU: Snapdragon 835 | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 64GB | Battery: 3230mAh | Rear camera: 19MP | Front camera: 13MP

Like the Sony Xperia Z5 Premium before it, Sony's Xperia XZ Premium boasts an incredible 4K display, only this time it's even better than before thanks to the inclusion of HDR support. This gives the display a much wider colour gamut, allowing for greater colour detail and more vibrant and lifelike visuals overall.

Screen aside, the phone itself is quite impressive in terms of specs, with 4GB of RAM, a Snapdragon 835 processor, 64 GB of storage (microSD up to 256GB), a 3,230 mAh battery, a water resistant build and it's also got Sony's unique side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

When it comes to raw power, the XZ premium maybe not be a class-leading device. That said, its incredible 4K screen (which boasts a whopping pixel density of 807ppi) is the gold-standard for handset displays – especially when used in conjunction with XZ Premium's impressive 19MP primary camera.

Photography is also a major selling point for the XZ Premium, with its dedicated shutter button (which you can half-press to initiate laser autofocus) and its ability to record 720p video footage at a ridiculously slow 960fps as well as 4K footage at 30fps.

Admittedly, we're not fans of its huge top and bottom bezels – Sony doesn't really make meaningful use of that space (there are some front-facing speakers tucked in there), opting to use on-screen buttons instead of touch capacitive ones. And, since its fingerprint scanner is side-mounted, that just leaves a bunch of empty space at the bottom of the handset.

Still, the Sony Xperia XZ is a seriously slick phone with a jaw-dropping screen (backed by the same Triluminos display technology that powers Sony's 4K TVs). One look at this display and you may just be in love.

