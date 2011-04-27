Acer launches 3D monitor and 'entertainment centre'

Acer has gone 3D-crazy with its latest products, a 3D 'entertainment centre', the Acer Aspire Z5763, and a new 27-inch full HD 3D monitor to boot.

The Aspire Z5763 comes running Windows 7 with Nvidia 3D technology built-in, as well as a 23-inch full HD 1080p 16:9 display and a 5W stereo speaker system with Dolby Home Theater v4.

Inside, the PC is rocking 2nd gen Intel Core processors with Intel Turbo Boost Technology 2.0, 802.11b/g/n/ Wi-Fi connection, optional Bluetooth 2.1, 2TB of storage space and 15GB of RAM.

And the eight USB ports ought to keep even the most peripheral-obsessed owner happy.

Eye-popping?

Of course it also comes with a Blu-ray disc drive, but since it only offers stereoscopic 3D, you'll have to invest in special specs to appreciate the no doubt eye-popping third dimension.

The Acer Aspire Z5763 is also the first PC to come with Acer AirControl – a nifty addition that uses the integrated cameras to interpret hand and finger movements so you can execute commands using gesture control instead of that pesky mouse (although you may be relieved to hear that it does still come with one).

3D fans may also be interested in picking up an HN274H, the monitor which Acer claims is the world's first 27-inch full HD 3D monitor.

It is, apparently, the first 3D monitor to support the HDMI (dual link) 3D solution. As well as that, it offers a 27-inch LED backlit panel, 100,000,000:1 contrast ratio, 16:9 aspect ratio and a 120Hz refresh rate for super fast 3D rendering.

You'll need specs for this too; handily, it comes with Nvidia active shutter 3D glasses. 3D plane not included.