Looking Glass debuts 27-inch 5K 3D monitor which doesn't require any glasses - and doesn't cost as much as you think
No glasses, no headsets - just a 27-inch 5K display delivering true 3D for teams, creators, and educators
- Looking Glass 27 offers 16 inches of depth in a one-inch thick frame
- It can project up to 100 views across a 53-degree cone, perfect for shared use
- Built for developers: create in Unity and deploy across platforms using an iPad
Looking Glass has announced a 27-inch 5K light field display which shows 3D content without any need for headsets or glasses.
Looking Glass 27 is designed for shared use, projecting 45 to 100 perspectives across a 53-degree view cone. At just one inch thick and capable of displaying 16 inches of virtual depth, it offers shared 3D experiences that were previously only possible with specialized gear.
Designed for plug-and-play deployment in offices or exhibitions, the display supports flexible VESA mounting and can even run entirely off an iPad. This alone reduces system-level costs by roughly 35%, while shrinking the overall hardware footprint.
A breakthrough moment for 3D?
Developers can build content in Unity on a PC and deploy it to iPads across multiple platforms via TestFlight or the App Store, streamlining workflows. It has broad support for web-based 3D pipelines and simplified cross-device compatibility.
"This is a breakthrough moment for 3D. With the new 27-inch display, we’ve combined major hardware and software advances to cut system costs and dramatically reduce compute requirements," said Shawn Frayne, CEO of Looking Glass. "It’s never been easier for developers and enterprises to build, test, and then deploy applications for their audiences in 3D."
With a pre-order price of $8,000 (currently 20% off), significantly lower than many would expect, Looking Glass 27 sets a new standard for professional-grade 3D displays. The pre-order window lasts until April 30th. You can see it in action in the video below.
You may also like
- These are the best vertical monitors around today
- We've also listed the best laptops for working from home
- Funding for the critical CVE security detection system renewed before deadline
Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
Efosa has been writing about technology for over 7 years, initially driven by curiosity but now fueled by a strong passion for the field. He holds both a Master's and a PhD in sciences, which provided him with a solid foundation in analytical thinking. Efosa developed a keen interest in technology policy, specifically exploring the intersection of privacy, security, and politics. His research delves into how technological advancements influence regulatory frameworks and societal norms, particularly concerning data protection and cybersecurity. Upon joining TechRadar Pro, in addition to privacy and technology policy, he is also focused on B2B security products. Efosa can be contacted at this email: udinmwenefosa@gmail.com
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.