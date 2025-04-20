Looking Glass 27 offers 16 inches of depth in a one-inch thick frame

It can project up to 100 views across a 53-degree cone, perfect for shared use

Built for developers: create in Unity and deploy across platforms using an iPad

Looking Glass has announced a 27-inch 5K light field display which shows 3D content without any need for headsets or glasses.

Looking Glass 27 is designed for shared use, projecting 45 to 100 perspectives across a 53-degree view cone. At just one inch thick and capable of displaying 16 inches of virtual depth, it offers shared 3D experiences that were previously only possible with specialized gear.

Designed for plug-and-play deployment in offices or exhibitions, the display supports flexible VESA mounting and can even run entirely off an iPad. This alone reduces system-level costs by roughly 35%, while shrinking the overall hardware footprint.

A breakthrough moment for 3D?

Light Field Displays from Looking Glass: Digital's New Dimension - YouTube Watch On

Developers can build content in Unity on a PC and deploy it to iPads across multiple platforms via TestFlight or the App Store, streamlining workflows. It has broad support for web-based 3D pipelines and simplified cross-device compatibility.

"This is a breakthrough moment for 3D. With the new 27-inch display, we’ve combined major hardware and software advances to cut system costs and dramatically reduce compute requirements," said Shawn Frayne, CEO of Looking Glass. "It’s never been easier for developers and enterprises to build, test, and then deploy applications for their audiences in 3D."

With a pre-order price of $8,000 (currently 20% off), significantly lower than many would expect, Looking Glass 27 sets a new standard for professional-grade 3D displays. The pre-order window lasts until April 30th. You can see it in action in the video below.

You may also like