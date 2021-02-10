Paramount Plus deal gives you half price on 12 months of the new streamer

Paramount Plus is launching on March 4, and for the next few weeks, interested subscribers can save 50% on an annual subscription. The service, which rebrands the existing CBS All Access streamer, will feature new originals and become the home to TV shows from the Star Trek franchise – like Strange New Worlds or Discovery season 4.

It'll also be the destination for a bunch of content under the ViacomCBS umbrella, like MTV, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, BET and CBS, with news and sports also being part of the mix.

You can sign up to Paramount Plus here. Using the offer code PARAMOUNTPLUS knocks 50% off both the Limited Commercials plan ($30 from $60) and the No Commercials plan ($50 from $100). Note that this requires you to sign up to CBS All Access right now, because Paramount Plus hasn't launched yet – but your account will carry over when the new service lands on March 4. The offer ends on March 3.

We'll be reviewing Paramount Plus when it lands in the US, so if you want to wait and see what we think, it's worth keeping in mind. If you'd rather take advantage of this offer now, though,

Here's the deal:

Paramount Plus deal

Paramount Plus: 50% off

Save 50% on the new Paramount Plus service – a rebrand of CBS All Access – with the code: PARAMOUNTPLUS. Note you'll be signing up to CBS All Access, and the service will change over on March 4. First, click the box to select an annual subscription, log in with a CBS All Access account, then enter the code in the box at the bottom of the billing screen. Get an annual subscription with no ads for just $50, or an annual subscription with limited ads for only $30. Offer ends March 3.View Deal

This is where you'll want to enter your code, for reference – you can see below that we've already applied the discount in this case.