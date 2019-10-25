This brilliant TCL Roku TV is only $399 at Best Buy right now

One of the best TVs for under $1000, the 2018 TCL 6-Series Roku TV, has just got even cheaper, thanks to a fantastic pre-Black Friday deal at Best Buy.

The 55-inch 4K TV has seen its price cut from $499 to $399, and while other sizes have also been discounted, the 55-inch model is the best deal we've seen.

We awarded the 2018 6-Series 4.5 out of 5 stars in our review, and it’s absolutely fair to say that the TCL 6-Series is the best TV you can possibly get in this price range – even without the Best Buy discount.

With Dolby Vision and bright HDR, this 4K TV's display will impress, despite a few minor flaws with darker details.

With Black Friday and Cyber Monday fast approaching, you may be wondering whether now is the best time to buy a TCL TV (or any TV for that matter). It's true that the price of the 55-inch 4K TV could drop even further, perhaps to around $300; however, any smart TV for less than $400 is a bargain, and if you're set on the Roku interface, we'd recommend going fo this deal now.

Today's best TCL TV deal