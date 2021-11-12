Our best-rated TV of 2021 is $1,700 off ahead of Black Friday

The Black Friday deals event is less than weeks away, and we just spotted a massive discount on TechRadar's best TV of 2021. Samsung's stunning 65-inch QN900A QLED 8K TV is on sale for $3,299.99 (was $4,999.99). That's the lowest price we've seen and one of the best early Black Friday TV deals.



The Samsung QLED 8K TV is one of the best TVs you can buy, thanks to its exceptional picture quality and superior design. This Black Friday deal from Samsung slashes the price down by $1,700, which is unheard of for a premium 2021 TV. We don't expect to see a better bargain during the official Black Friday sale, so we'd snag up today's record-low price before it's too late.

Today's best Black Friday QLED TV deal

Samsung 65-inch QN900A Neo QLED 8K Smart TV (2021): $4,999.99 Samsung 65-inch QN900A Neo QLED 8K Smart TV (2021): $4,999.99 $3,299.99 at Samsung

Save $1,700 - One of the best Black Friday TV deals we've spotted so far is this 65-inch QLED 8K TV from Samsung that's on sale for $3,299.99. That's a massive $1,700 discount and the lowest price we've seen for the stunning Samsung display. The Samsung QN900A is one of the best TVs you can buy, thanks to its exceptional picture quality and state-of-the-art design.

Samsung's QN900A Neo QLED 8K TV is TechRadar's top choice for the best TV of 2021, thanks to its stunning picture quality and superior design. The Samsung TV delivers brilliant colors with intense blacks thanks to the Quantum Matrix technology with Mini LEDs. The QLED TV is powered by the Neo Quantum Processor 8K that's coupled with Surround Sound Expansion for a cinema-like picture experience. You're also getting an ultra-sleek, slim design and smart capabilities with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant built-in for hands-free control.



See more of Samsung's early Black Friday TV deals below, and keep in mind, these are limited-time offers, so if you see a price you like, we recommend taking advantage now before it's too late.

More Black Friday QLED TV deals

Samsung 65-inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2021): $1,999.99 Samsung 65-inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2021): $1,999.99 $1,799.99 at Samsung

Save $200 - If you're after the popular Frame TV, Samsung's 65-inch art-inspired is on sale for $1,799 in this early Black Friday deal. The 65-inch TV transforms into a beautiful piece of art to seamlessly blend into your home's decor and includes customizable bezels, a QLED display, and smart capabilities.

Samsung 75-inch Q80A Series QLED 4K UHD Smart TV: $2,699.99 Samsung 75-inch Q80A Series QLED 4K UHD Smart TV: $2,699.99 $1,899.99 at Samsung

Save $1,000 - Samsung's Black Friday TV deals event has a massive $1,000 discount on this 75-inch QLED TV. That's the lowest price we've ever seen and an incredible deal on a big-screen QLED TV. The Q80A series set delivers a brilliant picture with bright, bold images thanks to Full Array backlighting and a powerful 4K Quantum Processor.

Samsung 65-inch QN800A Neo QLED 8K Smart TV (2021): $3,499.99 Samsung 65-inch QN800A Neo QLED 8K Smart TV (2021): $3,499.99 $2,499.99 at Samsung

Save $1,000 - If you're looking to score a Black Friday deal on a 65-inch set, Samsung has this powerful 8K QLED TV on sale for $2,499.99. That's a $1,000 discount and the lowest price we've seen. The 2021 set delivers a premium picture thanks to the Neo Quantum processor 8K and features a super slim design with an ultra viewing angle for a cinema-like picture experience.

You can also see more of the best Black Friday 75-inch TV deals and the best Black Friday OLED TV deals.