OnePlus pulls Open Betas for a number of handsets

Four OnePlus Open Betas have been pulled after a number of users complained about high levels of battery drain with the latest, non-final software update.

Open Betas allow users to try out new features before they're officially launched, and while the builds are generally stable it appears that the latest round of updates from OnePlus aren't as stable as expected.

According to users on the OnePlus forum, the latest Open Betas for the OnePlus 5T (Open Beta 5), OnePlus 5 (Open Beta 7), OnePlus 3T (Open Beta 24) and OnePlus 3 (Open Beta 33) are draining the battery to excessive levels.

New features imminent

While we don't know the details of any new features in the pulled Open Betas, there could have been some clues pointing towards the imminent arrival of the OnePlus 6.

The firm's next phone is heavily tipped to launch in the coming weeks, and we expect it to come with some new software features under the hood.

We have contacted OnePlus for more information as to why the Open Betas were pulled and when users can expect them to drop again. We'll update this article once we hear back.

Via Android Police