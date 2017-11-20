Nvidia Shield TV deal offers lowest ever price ahead of Black Friday

Need one TV box to rule them all? Then you should be turning your attention to the Nvidia Shield TV, an Android-TV-smart-hub-games-console wonderbox that wants to be the center of your living room. And, ahead of Black Friday, it's at its lowest ever price.

Amazon is listing the all-in-one smart TV box with its voice-control remote for just $149 – $30 cheaper than its RRP, and the lowest it's ever been:

Spend a few more dollars and you can pick up the machine with its mic-packing (and surprisingly comfortable) controller too, now at $169.99:

The Nvidia Shield TV is a great performer for this price. It offers 4K HDR streaming visuals, as well as access to a wide variety of Android TV apps, from top games like Grand Theft Auto San Andreas to music services like Spotify.

It's also recently been updated to work as a voice-controlled smart hub for internet of things devices, powered by the Google Assistant AI helper. And, to sweeten an already great deal, if you're a PC gamer with a rig powered by an Nvidia graphics card, you can use the Nvidia Shield TV to stream games direct to your TV, letting you enjoy your games on the biggest TV in your house. It comes thoroughly recommended, especially at this bargainous price.