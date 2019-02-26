Nvidia Graphics Card deal at Walmart: save $129 on the GeForce RTX 2080

If you're looking to upgrade your gaming to new levels of speed, power, and efficiency, then look no further than the EVGA GeForce RTX 2080 graphics card that's currently on sale at Walmart. Walmart is offering the powerful Nvidia Graphics Card in a bundle deal with the Battlefield V and Anthem video games. The GeForce RTX 2080 is on sale for $799.99 which is $130 off the retail price. The bundle deal includes the Battlefield V + Anthem games which cost over $100 on their own, saving you a total of over $230 with this bundle deal.

The EVGA GeForce RTX 20-Series Graphics Cards is powered by NVIDIA Turing technology which gives you six times the performance of previous-generation graphics cards. The XC Ultra Gaming card features 8GB GDDR6 of onboard memory, dual HDB fans, a GeForce RTX 2080 coprocessor and real boost clock that will take you to 1815 MHz. The GeForce RTX 2080 also features RTX hydrodynamic bearing fans that offers higher performance cooling with much quieter noise.

Shop this limited time bundle deal below that not only includes savings on the GeForce RTX 2080 but a free copy of the popular Battlefield V and Anthem video games.

