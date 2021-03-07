Newegg is offering up some excellent Asus VivoBook laptop deals this weekend

Newegg is running plenty of laptop deals this weekend, but some of the best offers are to be found on the affordable Asus VivoBook model. We've spotted some excellent discounts on these versatile machines, with a range of configurations dropping by as much as $260.

The smallest saving, however, is on an already incredibly well-priced machine. This $539.99 configuration has only dropped from $549.99, but considering you're getting both 128GB of SSD storage and a 1TB hard drive alongside a Ryzen 5 processor and 8GB RAM, there's plenty of value-packed in.

If you do need something more powerful, however, our top pick is this $639.99 configuration. Coming down from $899.99, this is our largest discount, but you're certainly not skimping on the specs too much to save some cash.

This model feels tailor-made for multi-tasking, with 20GB RAM inside and a massive 17.3-inch display. Sure, there's only a Ryzen 3 processor inside, but with plenty of memory and a 512GB SSD, the power held elsewhere certainly makes up for the sacrifice.

You'll find more of Newegg's best Asus VivoBook laptop deals just below.

Not in the US? Scroll down for more cheap laptop deals in your region.

Today's best Asus VivoBook laptop deals

Asus VivoBook 15.6-inch laptop (Ryzen 5 / 8GB RAM / 128GB SSD / 1TB HDD): $549.99 $539.99 at Newegg

You're only saving $10 here, but this was already an excellent price for a more than capable Asus VivoBook laptop. You're getting a Ryzen 5 processor and 8GB RAM to keep things zippy and 128GB of speedy SSD storage as well. However, the real winner here is that extra 1TB of hard drive space packed away inside.

View Deal

Asus VivoBook 17.3-inch laptop (Ryzen 3 / 20GB RAM / 512GB SSD): $899.99 $639.99 at Newegg

There's an excellent $260 discount on this larger 17.3-inch Asus VivoBook in Newegg's latest laptop deals. Not only are you getting plenty of screen space here, but that 20GB RAM will make sure you've got enough power for all the multi-tasking that display was made for, and you'll find 512GB of SSD storage under the hood as well.

View Deal

Asus VivoBook 15.6-inch laptop (i5 / 8GB RAM / 512GB SSD): $749.99 $649.99 at Newegg

Hurry, this sale ends today but if you're after a smaller 15.6-inch model you're getting an excellent price with this $100 discount. You're dropping your RAM down to 8GB but boosting your processor to an Intel 10th gen i5 model here to balance the books as well.

View Deal

More cheap laptop deals

If you're after something a little more powerful, check out the latest Dell XPS laptop deals, but there's plenty more cheap Dell laptops up for grabs this weekend as well. We're also rounding up the best Chromebook deals and cheap MacBook sales too.