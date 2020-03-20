In April 2020, Netflix gets one of the best sitcoms of the century

On April 1 2020, Netflix is getting all six seasons of Community, the NBC (and later Yahoo) sitcom starring Joel McHale. This isn't just coming to Netflix US, either: wherever you are, Netflix will drop all six seasons for you to burn through.
The show isn't leaving Hulu in the US, where it's been a mainstay since 2016, since Netflix's deal is reportedly non-exclusive. Community is one of the best sitcoms of the last 20 years, and it once aired in a block with 30 Rock, Parks and Recreation and The Office. As a recent Reddit post suggested, this was surely a contender for the best night of TV ever.
Community is about a study group at Greendale, a ramshackled community college. What starts as a fairly conventional, pop culture reference-heavy sitcom about on-campus escapades transforms into something more ambitious in its second season. This follows a memorable late first season episode about a college-wide paintball fight, which turns the show into a hilarious riff on action movies like Die Hard (directed by Fast and Furious mastermind Justin Lin, no less). This sets the template for high-concept episodes to come, like a musical episode, or one focused on a game of Dungeons and Dragons.
Not all of it is gold – season four is notoriously off-key, after a significant change-up in the writers' room, and season six is mostly bad – but this is a perfect show to watch if you're going to be spending a lot of time indoors over the next few months. You might find yourself repeating the entire run over and over again.
Netflix US in April 2020: new TV shows and movies
So what else is coming to Netflix US in April 2020? The Matrix is returning to the service after an extremely brief break, while an influx of new movies like The Social Network and Django Unchained makes up for the amount of great films departing this month, like Blade Runner: The Final Cut.
Here's everything coming to Netflix in April 2020:
April 1
- David Batra: Elefanten I Rummet (Netflix Comedy Special)
- How to Fix a Drug Scandal (Netflix Documentary)
- The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show (Netflix Comedy Special)
- Nailed It!: Season 4 (Netflix Original)
- Sunderland 'Til I Die: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
- 40 Days and 40 Nights
- Bloodsport
- Cadillac Records
- Can't Hardly Wait
- Cheech & Chong's Up in Smoke
- Community: Season 1-6
- Deep Impact
- God's Not Dead
- Just Friends
- Killer Klowns from Outer Space
- Kim's Convenience: Season 4
- Lethal Weapon
- Lethal Weapon 2
- Lethal Weapon 3
- Lethal Weapon 4
- Minority Report
- Molly's Game
- Mortal Kombat
- Mud
- Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: S3: Sun & Moon – Ultra Legends
- Promised Land
- Road to Perdition
- Salt
- School Daze
- Sherlock Holmes
- Soul Plane
- Sunrise in Heaven
- Taxi Driver
- The Death of Stalin
- The Girl with All the Gifts
- The Hangover
- The Matrix
- The Matrix Reloaded
- The Matrix Revolutions
- The Perks of Being a Wallflower
- The Roommate
- The Runaways
- The Social Network
- Wildling
April 2
- The Good, the Bad and the Ugly
- Violet Evergarden: Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll
April 3
- Coffee & Kareem (Netflix Film)
- La casa de papel: Part 4 (Netflix Original)
- Money Heist: The Phenomenon (Netflix Film)
- Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy (Netflix Family)
- StarBeam (Netflix Family)
April 4
- Angel Has Fallen
April 5
- The Killing of a Sacred Deer
April 6
- The Big Show Show (Netflix Family)
April 7
- Terrace House: Tokyo 2019-2020: Part 3 (Netflix Original)
April 9
- Hi Score Girl: Season 2 (Netflix Anime)
April 10
- Brews Brothers (Netflix Original)
- LA Originals (Netflix Documentary)
- La vie scolaire (Netflix Film)
- Love Wedding Repeat (Netflix Film)
- The Main Event (Netflix Film)
- Tigertail (Netflix Film)
April 14
- Chris D'Elia: No Pain (Netflix Comedy Special)
April 15
- The Innocence Files (Netflix Documentary)
- Outer Banks (Netflix Original)
April 16
- Despicable Me
- Fary: Hexagone: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
- Fauda: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
- Hail, Caesar!
- Jem and the Holograms
April 17
- Betonrausch (Netflix Film)
- #blackAF (Netflix Original)
- Earth and Blood (La terre et le sang) (Netflix Film)
- The Last Kids on Earth: Book 2 (Netflix Family)
- Legado en los huesos (Netflix Film)
- Sergio (Netflix Film)
- Too Hot to Handle (Netflix Original)
April 18
- The Green Hornet
April 20
- Cooked with Cannabis (Netflix Original)
- The Midnight Gospel (Netflix Original)
- The Vatican Tapes
April 21
- Bleach: The Assault
- Bleach: The Bount
- Middleditch & Schwartz (Netflix Comedy Special)
- Middleditch & Schwartz: Dream Job
- Middleditch & Schwartz: Law School Magic
- Middleditch & Schwartz: Parking Lot Wedding
April 22
- Absurd Planet (Netflix Original)
- Circus of Books (Netflix Documentary)
- El silencio del pantano (Netflix Film)
- The Plagues of Breslau (Netflix Film)
- The Willoughbys (Netflix Film)
- Win the Wilderness (Netflix Original)
April 23
- The House of Flowers : Season 3 (Netflix Original)
April 24
- After Life: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
- Extraction (Netflix Film)
- Hello Ninja: Season 2 (Netflix Family)
- Yours Sincerely, Kanan Gill (Netflix Comedy Special)
April 25
- The Artist
- Django Unchained
April 26
- The Last Kingdom: Season 4 (Netflix Original)
April 27
- Battle: Los Angeles
- Never Have I Ever (Netflix Original)
April 29
- A Secret Love (Netflix Documentary)
- Extracurricular (Netflix Original)
- Murder to Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story (Netflix Documentary)
- Nadiya’s Time to Eat (Netflix Original)
- Summertime (Netflix Original)
April 30
- Dangerous Lies (Netflix Film)
- Drifting Dragons (Netflix Anime)
- The Forest of Love: Deep Cut (Netflix Original)
- Rich in Love (Ricos de Amor) (Netflix Film)
- The Victims' Game (Netflix Original)
And here's what's leaving Netflix US in April 2020.
April 4
- American Odyssey: Season 1
April 15
- 21 & Over
April 16
- Lost Girl: Season 1-5
April 17
- Big Fat Liar
April 19
- The Longest Yard
April 24
- The Ugly Truth
April 29
- National Treasure
April 30
- A Cinderella Story
- A Little Princess
- A Nightmare on Elm Street
- Blade Runner: The Final Cut
- The Craft
- Crash
- Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
- The Dirty Dozen
- Dirty Harry
- Driving Miss Daisy
- Friday the 13th
- Good Burger
- GoodFellas
- The Hangover
- Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle
- Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events
- Police Academy
- Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment
- Police Academy 3: Back in TrainingPolice Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol
- Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach
- Police Academy 6: City Under Siege
- Police Academy 7: Mission to Moscow
- Rosemary's Baby
- Rounders
- Scream 2
- Scream 3
- The Shawshank Redemption
- Space Jam
- Spy Kids
- Step Brothers
- Strictly Ballroom
- The Talented Mr. Ripley
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
- True Grit