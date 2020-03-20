In April 2020, Netflix gets one of the best sitcoms of the century

On April 1 2020, Netflix is getting all six seasons of Community, the NBC (and later Yahoo) sitcom starring Joel McHale. This isn't just coming to Netflix US, either: wherever you are, Netflix will drop all six seasons for you to burn through.

The show isn't leaving Hulu in the US, where it's been a mainstay since 2016, since Netflix's deal is reportedly non-exclusive. Community is one of the best sitcoms of the last 20 years, and it once aired in a block with 30 Rock, Parks and Recreation and The Office. As a recent Reddit post suggested, this was surely a contender for the best night of TV ever.

Community is about a study group at Greendale, a ramshackled community college. What starts as a fairly conventional, pop culture reference-heavy sitcom about on-campus escapades transforms into something more ambitious in its second season. This follows a memorable late first season episode about a college-wide paintball fight, which turns the show into a hilarious riff on action movies like Die Hard (directed by Fast and Furious mastermind Justin Lin, no less). This sets the template for high-concept episodes to come, like a musical episode, or one focused on a game of Dungeons and Dragons.

Not all of it is gold – season four is notoriously off-key, after a significant change-up in the writers' room, and season six is mostly bad – but this is a perfect show to watch if you're going to be spending a lot of time indoors over the next few months. You might find yourself repeating the entire run over and over again.

Netflix US in April 2020: new TV shows and movies

So what else is coming to Netflix US in April 2020? The Matrix is returning to the service after an extremely brief break, while an influx of new movies like The Social Network and Django Unchained makes up for the amount of great films departing this month, like Blade Runner: The Final Cut.

Here's everything coming to Netflix in April 2020:

April 1

David Batra: Elefanten I Rummet (Netflix Comedy Special)

How to Fix a Drug Scandal (Netflix Documentary)

The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show (Netflix Comedy Special)

Nailed It!: Season 4 (Netflix Original)

Sunderland 'Til I Die: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

40 Days and 40 Nights

Bloodsport

Cadillac Records

Can't Hardly Wait

Cheech & Chong's Up in Smoke

Community: Season 1-6

Deep Impact

God's Not Dead

Just Friends

Killer Klowns from Outer Space

Kim's Convenience: Season 4

Lethal Weapon

Lethal Weapon 2

Lethal Weapon 3

Lethal Weapon 4

Minority Report

Molly's Game

Mortal Kombat

Mud

Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: S3: Sun & Moon – Ultra Legends

Promised Land

Road to Perdition

Salt

School Daze

Sherlock Holmes

Soul Plane

Sunrise in Heaven

Taxi Driver

The Death of Stalin

The Girl with All the Gifts

The Hangover

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

The Perks of Being a Wallflower

The Roommate

The Runaways

The Social Network

Wildling

April 2

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly

Violet Evergarden: Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll

April 3

Coffee & Kareem (Netflix Film)

La casa de papel: Part 4 (Netflix Original)

Money Heist: The Phenomenon (Netflix Film)

Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy (Netflix Family)

StarBeam (Netflix Family)

April 4

Angel Has Fallen

April 5

The Killing of a Sacred Deer

April 6

The Big Show Show (Netflix Family)

April 7

Terrace House: Tokyo 2019-2020: Part 3 (Netflix Original)

April 9

Hi Score Girl: Season 2 (Netflix Anime)

April 10

Brews Brothers (Netflix Original)

LA Originals (Netflix Documentary)

La vie scolaire (Netflix Film)

Love Wedding Repeat (Netflix Film)

The Main Event (Netflix Film)

Tigertail (Netflix Film)

April 14

Chris D'Elia: No Pain (Netflix Comedy Special)

April 15

The Innocence Files (Netflix Documentary)

Outer Banks (Netflix Original)

April 16

Despicable Me

Fary: Hexagone: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Fauda: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Hail, Caesar!

Jem and the Holograms

April 17

Betonrausch (Netflix Film)

#blackAF (Netflix Original)

Earth and Blood (La terre et le sang) (Netflix Film)

The Last Kids on Earth: Book 2 (Netflix Family)

Legado en los huesos (Netflix Film)

Sergio (Netflix Film)

Too Hot to Handle (Netflix Original)

April 18

The Green Hornet

April 20

Cooked with Cannabis (Netflix Original)

The Midnight Gospel (Netflix Original)

The Vatican Tapes

April 21

Bleach: The Assault

Bleach: The Bount

Middleditch & Schwartz (Netflix Comedy Special)

Middleditch & Schwartz: Dream Job

Middleditch & Schwartz: Law School Magic

Middleditch & Schwartz: Parking Lot Wedding

April 22

Absurd Planet (Netflix Original)

Circus of Books (Netflix Documentary)

El silencio del pantano (Netflix Film)

The Plagues of Breslau (Netflix Film)

The Willoughbys (Netflix Film)

Win the Wilderness (Netflix Original)

April 23

The House of Flowers : Season 3 (Netflix Original)

April 24

After Life: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Extraction (Netflix Film)

Hello Ninja: Season 2 (Netflix Family)

Yours Sincerely, Kanan Gill (Netflix Comedy Special)

April 25

The Artist

Django Unchained

April 26

The Last Kingdom: Season 4 (Netflix Original)

April 27

Battle: Los Angeles

Never Have I Ever (Netflix Original)

April 29

A Secret Love (Netflix Documentary)

Extracurricular (Netflix Original)

Murder to Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story (Netflix Documentary)

Nadiya’s Time to Eat (Netflix Original)

Summertime (Netflix Original)

April 30

Dangerous Lies (Netflix Film)

Drifting Dragons (Netflix Anime)

The Forest of Love: Deep Cut (Netflix Original)

Rich in Love (Ricos de Amor) (Netflix Film)

The Victims' Game (Netflix Original)

And here's what's leaving Netflix US in April 2020.

April 4

American Odyssey: Season 1

April 15

21 & Over

April 16

Lost Girl: Season 1-5

April 17

Big Fat Liar

April 19

The Longest Yard

April 24

The Ugly Truth

April 29

National Treasure

April 30

A Cinderella Story

A Little Princess

A Nightmare on Elm Street

Blade Runner: The Final Cut

The Craft

Crash

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon

The Dirty Dozen

Dirty Harry

Driving Miss Daisy

Friday the 13th

Good Burger

GoodFellas

The Hangover

Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle

Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events

Police Academy

Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment

Police Academy 3: Back in TrainingPolice Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol

Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach

Police Academy 6: City Under Siege

Police Academy 7: Mission to Moscow

Rosemary's Baby

Rounders

Scream 2

Scream 3

The Shawshank Redemption

Space Jam

Spy Kids

Step Brothers

Strictly Ballroom

The Talented Mr. Ripley

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

True Grit