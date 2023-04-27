New leaks suggest Apple Watch will one day sync to your Mac and iPad

A new Apple rumor is making the rounds claiming the tech giant is looking to expand the reach of Apple Watches by giving the devices a way to sync to other company devices.

This information comes from industry analyst and notable leaker analyst941 on Twitter (opens in new tab) who claims the Apple Watch will longer be tied to just a single iPhone. One day, users will be able to sync their wearable gadget to multiple iPhones, iPads, and Mac computers. A rollout date is unknown as analyst941 hopes this software update comes out this year, something that is not out of the realm of possibility.

It's unclear how exactly the expansion will be implemented, although as MacRumors suggests (opens in new tab), it may all be done via iCloud. AirPods , for example, can work across multiple Apple devices by linking your iCloud account, which means you don't need to reconnect every time. So the company may just be figuring out a way to migrate the tech over.

Health focused

Like with any rumor, take this information with a grain of salt. But what gives this leak some degree of believability (besides coming from a reputable source) are the other rumors regarding a big push for health and fitness on the Apple Watch.

It appears Apple is working on growing its health and fitness platform. The Apple Watch Series 9, possibly set to launch this September , could be, according to Bloomberg's Marg Gurman, getting an AI coach that will give users suggestions on how to improve sleep and eating habits, and create exercise programs based on personal stats. Access to the coach, codenamed Quartz, will “reportedly require a separate subscription.” The rumors go on to say Quartz will have a way to "track emotions," which may be a reference to the upcoming mood tracker for Apple Health.

Gurman states the AI coach won’t be announced until next year. However, the tech giant will likely reveal the mood tracker plus other Health app tools at this year's Worldwide Developers Conference (WDCC) in June. And at that event, we hope to see the Apple Watch syncing expansion officially revealed.