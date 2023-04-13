Casper's launched two new mattresses, and one's an affordable return to its roots

A new Casper mattress is something worth sitting up and taking notice of, and this week we're doubly blessed, as Casper has just launched launched two new models and one of them is a budget-friendly option that harks back to the sleep brand's very first bed.

Casper makes some of the best mattresses on the market (and also some of the best pillows), and its two latest models hit a couple of important sweet spots for anyone shopping for a new bed. If you're after a quality mattress but don't have a lot of money to spend, you'll want to take a look at The Casper: it's inspired by Casper's original bed-in-a-box, and it's an affordable mattress that still delivers the luxurious feel that Casper is famous for.

(Image credit: Casper)

The Casper (opens in new tab) features three layers of CertiPUR-US-certified foam: a top layer of breathable Signature Foam with AirScape technology to improve airflow, a layer of premium memory foam to absorb pressure, and a thick base layer of ProSupport foam that provides support and stops you from sinking too far into the mattress.

And it comes at a great price; a twin will cost you just $595, while a queen size is a very reasonable $995, and to sweeten the deal Casper is including free gifts when you buy: a Casper Original Pillow worth $170, and a Percale sheet set worth $169. Casper doesn't run mattress sales as regularly as other sleep brands, and we reckon this offer's one worth grabbing if you're after an affordable bed with bedding included.

(opens in new tab) The Casper mattress: from $595 + free bedding at Casper (opens in new tab)

Inspired by Casper's very first bed-in-a-box, this affordable bed provides three layers of foam and delivers a luxurious feel at a great price. You'll also get a free pillow and sheet set worth $339 included when you buy. If you want a queen size, The Casper is available now for $995.

The second new Casper mattress out this week is the Snow (opens in new tab). It costs a lot more than The Casper, but if you want the best cooling mattress and Casper's Wave Hybrid Snow (opens in new tab) is far too expensive for you, it's very much an affordable alternative.

(Image credit: Casper)

The Snow shares a good few features with Casper's most advanced cooling mattress, and it packs a combination of foam and coils for maximum comfort and support with minimal motion transfer. And while a Casper Wave Hybrid Snow has an MSRP of $3,395 in a queen size, you'll pay a much more palatable $1,995 (and maybe less if you can wait for Casper mattress deals).

(opens in new tab) Casper Snow mattress: from $1,495 at Casper (opens in new tab)

The Casper Snow is the sleep brand's new affordable cooling bed, delivering similar features to the Wave Hybrid Snow at a much more wallet-friendly price point. This cooling hybrid features six layers of foam, coils and cooling tech, and it's available in a queen size for $1,995.

In other Casper news, there's an enticing price drop on the its Original Hybrid Mattress (opens in new tab). We're kind of used to mattress prices creeping up right now, but the Original Hybrid has gone the other way: a twin has dropped from £1,295 to £1,095, which is a great price for a quality hybrid, and now you can get it in a queen size for just $1,495.