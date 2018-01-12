Netflix's cyberpunk series Altered Carbon gets an action-packed new trailer

We've seen the teasers for Netflix's upcoming cyberpunk series Altered Carbon, but now we've got a spectacular new full-length trailer to feast our (hopefully original) eyes on.

Based on the acclaimed novel by Richard K. Morgan, Altered Carbon is set in a distant future where the ability to transfer human consciousness to new bodies renders death meaningless (well, for rich people, at least).

Waking up in the body of a disgraced cop some 250 years after his death, soldier Takeshi Kovacs (Joel Kinnaman) is tasked with solving the murder of wealthy aristocrat Laurens Bancroft (James Purefoy).

The kicker? It's the victim himself that's handing him the job – though he can't remember exactly what happened before his death, which the police have ruled as a suicide, he's convinced it was actually a homicide.

As you can see from the trailer below, the Netflix Original series looks quite expensive, with its Blade Runner-style visuals and many action set-pieces. We're hoping the show lives up to its stunning trailers and provides plenty of thought-provoking philosophical discussion when it arrives on the service on February 2, 2018.