Netflix Tudum: 33 TV shows and movies to look out for at the June 17 showcase

Netflix has announced details of its next Tudum fan event, which will be streaming live from Brazil on 17 June. Expect exclusive reveals, tons of new trailers and more Netflix news than you can shake a streaming stick at.

A major celebrity line-up is set to take the stage during the two-hour extravaganza, which will be headlined by Chris Hemsworth and Henry Cavill.

Fans can expect to see two of Netflix's biggest global shows: Stranger Things and Squid Game. Other top TV shows set to be showcased at the event include Season 3 of The Witcher; Avatar: The Last Airbender; Bridgerton; Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story; Never Have I Ever; and All The Light We Cannot See. That's not all either. You can expect more about Lupin, Heartstopper, Cobra Kai, Too Hot To Handle, Love Is Blind, You and Emily In Paris.

And it's not just about TV shows, although of course there's going to be lots of that, Netflix is also going to show off some of its new films too. There are some really big movies being showcased here, including the Chris Hemsworth-starring Extraction; Heart of Stone with Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan and Alia Batt; and Rebel Moon.

What to expect from Netflix's huge fan event

Here, courtesy of Netflix, is the full list of TV shows and movies that have been confirmed so far that you'll see at the event.

Extraction

FUBAR

Outer Banks

3 Body Problem

The Witcher

Rebel Moon

Avatar: The Last Airbender

Sintonia

Elite

Bridgerton

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Back to 15

Never Have I Ever

The Archies

All the Light We Cannot See

Stranger Things

Wednesday

Squid Game

Squid Game: The Challenge

You

Emily In Paris

BERLIN

Love is Blind

Too Hot to Handle

Cobra Kai

Heartstopper

Lupin

The Chosen One

There will also be special appearances from Kevin Hart and Gugu Mbatha-Raw who star in the upcoming action film Lift. As well as from Clara Galle and Julio Peña Fernández who star in the upcoming film sequel Through My Window: Across The Sea. Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan and Alia Bhatt will also be there to showcase Heart of Stone.

The mystery film They Cloned Tyrone is also expected to make an appearance with John Boyega and Teyonah Parris. Finally, stars from the yet to be released animation One Piece, including Inaki Godoy, Mackenyu, Emily Rudd, Jacob Romero Gibson and Taz Skylar, are also said to be at the event.