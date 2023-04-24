Netflix sets a summer lovin' launch date for Heartstopper season 2

Get ready, Heartstopper fans – Netflix has announced when the second season of its wildly popular romcom series will be back on our screens.

The coming-of-age comedy-drama TV show, which debuted on Netflix to critical acclaim in April 2022, will officially launch on August 3, 2023. For those of you in the northern hemisphere, then, you best start preparing for a Netflix-style summer of love (sorry, southern hemisphere dwellers).

Heartstopper season 2's launch date was announced via a behind-the-scenes video posted on Netflix's various social media and YouTube channels. In it, the series' cast discuss what fans can expect from its sophomore year before an end card at the end of the footage confirmed when season 2 would air. Take a look at the announcement below:

In a press release, Netflix revealed an official story synopsis that details more about what the show's second season will dig into narratively and thematically.

"Nick and Charlie navigate their new relationship; Tara and Darcy face unforeseen challenges, and Tao and Elle work out if they can ever be more than just friends," Netflix explains. "With exams on the horizon, a school trip to Paris, and a prom to plan, the gang has a lot to juggle as they journey through the next stages of life, love, and friendship."

Like its predecessor, Heartstopper season 2 will comprise eight episodes and sees Alice Oseman – author of the LGBTQ-plus webcomic and graphic novel series that the show is based on – return as showrunner. Euros Lyn is on directing duties again, too.

Kit Connor, Joe Locke, Yasmin Finney, William Gao, Corinna Brown, Kizzy Edgel, and Oscar winner Olivia Colman are among the stars returning for the series' next outing. Jack Barton, Nima Taleghani, Leila Khan, and Bradley Riches are some of the season 2 newcomers.

Analysis: Netflix didn't skip a beat over another massive hit

Heartstopper season 1 was an unexpected hit for Netflix. (Image credit: Netflix)

Anticipation levels are understandably high ahead of Heartstopper's return on Netflix. In the two days following its season 1 debut, the show was catapulted into Netflix's top 10 TV shows list in multiple countries, including three where same-sex relationships are illegal – those being Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, and Sri Lanka. Heartstopper's global impact, particularly among the LGBTQ-plus community, then, was an unexpected but *ahem* heartening surprise.

Equally impressive was Heartstopper's critical reception among reviewers. The series earned a 100% certified fresh rating on the review aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes (opens in new tab) pre-release. Since Heartstopper season 1 publicly aired, it's also accrued an 86% positive rating among TV aficionados on the same site.

With a heartwarming, uplifting, and inclusive tale centered on gay and queer romance – one told with striking sensitivity – plus its excellently assembled cast and humorous dramedy moments, Heartstopper quickly became one of the best Netflix shows ever made. Unsurprisingly, Netflix renewed the series for two more seasons just one month after it arrived on the world's best streaming service. Filming on Heartstopper season 2 wrapped in December 2022, so it's high time we received an official release date from the streaming giant.

