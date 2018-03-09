Need a late Mother's Day gift? Get an Amazon Echo, Fire TV or Kindle delivered tomorrow

We've got you covered for Mother's Day gifts. Act fast and you can still get them delivered in time, especially if you're an Amazon Prime member, and if not, why not sign up for a free trial? That way you can get next day delivery on any of these items (plus thousands more), just in time for Mother's Day.

Our favourite Kindle e-reader and a great selection of Amazon Echo smart devices have all received big discounts making this a great time to buy, with some deals matching the low prices seen around big sales events like Amazon Prime Day. We've gone into detail about each offer below. If you want to take a look at the other Kindles, we have a guide to the best Kindle deals.

Amazon Echo Show - £199.99 £139.99 at Amazon

That's a massive discount on Amazon's new Echo Show screen-sporting Echo device. If you've been enjoying the functionality offered by the Echo Dot but would like to see more video content - plus video calling - then this is the one for you. Available in black or white.

View Deal

Amazon Echo Spot - £119.99 £99.99 at Amazon

The Echo Spot is a great half-way device between the Amazon Echo Dot speaker and Echo Show. Being much smaller than the Show, it's a better match for a bedside table too, especially with it's handy time and weather display options. If you've no need for a screen, then we'd opt for the Echo Dot offer below instead. Available in black or white.

View Deal

Amazon Echo Dot - £49.99 £39.99 at Amazon

The Echo Dot has been a huge hit around the world thanks to its low price and incredibly handy functionality around the home. The smart speaker plays music, answers questions, controls Philips Hue lights, can adjust your smart thermostat and is gaining new skills all the time. It's a bargain at full price, so £10 off can't be sniffed at. Available in black or white.

View Deal

(Image: © Amazon) Amazon Fire TV Stick £39.99 at Amazon

This isn't on offer today sadly, but it's a popular present all year round. For the extra £20 though, we'd check out the bundle above instead to be honest as you get an Echo Dot speaker too.

View Deal