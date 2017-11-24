Moto Z Play is a must-buy smartphone at 50% off before Black Friday

The Moto Z Play is a force to be reckoned with thanks to its astonishingly long battery life, impressive performance and, of course, its unique mod ability. Better yet? You can snag one right now for $249 – roughly half of its original cost, thanks to an amazing pre-Black Friday deal at B&H.

This model in particular is unlocked, but only compatible with GSM networks. This means that T-Mobile and AT&T users will be able to activate this phone, while those using Verizon and Sprint won’t.

Perhaps the biggest selling feature of the Z Play is its compatibility with Moto Mods. These optional mods elegantly snap onto the back of the Z Play via magnets and really expand upon what it’s capable of. The list is growing by the month, but some of the more interesting applications include a portable projector and a gamepad that turns your phone into a portable gaming console.